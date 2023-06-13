List of all new vehicles and their prices in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The highly anticipated GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC added six new vehicles to the multiplayer game. While Rockstar Games previously teased several new additions, players can now get their hands on six of them, including a few surprise ones. Many insiders have also reported that the summer update includes a total of 13 vehicles from various classes and categories. Nonetheless, six are readily available for purchase, with others on the way as drip feed.

The update is now live on all platforms, and Grand Theft Auto Online players can get their hands on the vehicles by first updating their game.

All new GTA Online vehicles and their prices released with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

On June 13, 2023, Rockstar Games added four cars and two airplanes as part of the new GTA 5 Online DLC. While the specific details of them are yet to be officially revealed, players can learn about their names, base prices, and where to buy them from the list below:

Newly released cars

Vapid Clique Wagon - Southern San Andreas Super Autos - $1,205,000

Maibatsu MonstroCiti - Southern San Andreas Super Autos - $1,485,000

Vapid Ratel - Southern San Andreas Super Autos - $1,873,000

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT - Legendary Motorsport - $2,380,000

New airplanes

F-160 Rajiu - Warstock Cache & Carry - Base price: $6,855,000, Trade price: $5,141,250

Streamer216 - Warstock Cache & Carry - $2,238,000

These are the six vehicles that players can get right away. It should also be noted that Rockstar Games is offering the Maibatsu MonstroCiti free for GTA+ subscribers with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline New jet confirmed to feature VTOL New jet confirmed to feature VTOL#GTAOnline https://t.co/mmF68DT8oR

Grand Theft Auto Online players can also purchase the Operations Terminal upgrade for the Mammoth Avenger for an additional $1,450,000. To do so, both new and pre-owned customers must go to the Warstock Cache & Carry website, search for the Mammoth Avenger, and then select the Operations Terminal option at the bottom.

floorball @Fluuffball



including dripfeed

#GTAOnline San Andreas Mercenaries Vehicles & Pricesincluding dripfeed San Andreas Mercenaries Vehicles & Pricesincluding dripfeed#GTAOnline https://t.co/fsSi9OBcSE

While these vehicles have been released as part of the new GTA summer update, a few have yet to be added to the multiplayer version of the game. A well-known insider named floorball (Twitter/@Fluuffball) disclosed a few of them and their potential prices. They are as follows:

Coureur - $1,990,000

Inductor 2 - $500,000

Buffalo 5 - $2,140,000

Brigham - $1,499,000

Gauntlet 6 - $1,810,000

Squaddie - $847,500

Manchez 2 - $168,750

However, players should note that these are rumored vehicles and are yet to be officially confirmed by the gaming studio. Based on previous instances, Rockstar Games stretches drip-feed content for around six months. They can expect to get all these new GTA Online DLC vehicles before the December 2023 DLC arrives in the multiplayer game.

