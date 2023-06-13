GTA Online Summer DLC update officially launched on Xbox, size revealed to be 12 GB

The long-awaited GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is now available on the Xbox consoles, and players can download and install it. Rockstar Games released the update on June 13, 2023, around 2:30 pm IST, and players can enjoy new gameplay, missions, and other benefits in the multiplayer game. Along with the Xbox, the update was also released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

This is the first major update that GTA Online players have received so far in 2023, and they must have adequate internet bandwidth to download and install the DLC without any issues.

Rockstar Games releases 12 GB download file for GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC on Xbox

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Size: 12 GB #GTAOnline Update is out on Xbox

The Summer 2023 update for GTA Online, titled San Andreas Mercenaries, added a 12.6 GB update for the multiplayer game on the latest Xbox consoles. Players can obtain the file by accessing the title from their library and pressing the Check for Updates button. The following are the download sizes for all Xbox consoles:

Xbox Series X|S: 12.6 GB

12.6 GB Xbox One: 2.63 GB

Once received, players must first download and install the update to play the game. Starting today, the entire gameplay has been updated to support the functions of the GTA Online June update, and any older versions of the multiplayer title will no longer be officially supported.

If you haven't yet received the fresh content yet, restart the console, verify the game files, and recheck. Players are also advised to check the list below to see if the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC is available in their region:

Seattle, USA - 2:00 am PST

Alberta, Canada - 3:00 am CST

São Paolo, Brazil - 6:00 am BRT

Nagpur, India - 2:30 PM IST

London, United Kingdom - 10:00 am GMT

Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET

Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm AST

Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET

Moscow, Russia - 12:00 pm EEST

Seoul, South Korea - 6:00 pm KST

Tokyo, Japan - 6:00 pm JST

Sydney, Australia - 7:00 pm AEDT

Perth, Australia - 5:00 pm AWST

Christchurch, New Zealand - 9:00 pm NZDT

Beijing, China - 5:00 pm CST

Keep in mind that these are estimated times shared by Ben (Twitter/@videotechx), a popular Rockstar Games insider, and that the actual release time for the GTA 5 Online update may differ.

Brief description of new features coming to Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games has shared a trailer and four update-related Newswires so far, which have confirmed several fresh additions to the game. Xbox users will get new DLC missions, five cars, a new F-160 Raiju Plane, a Career Progress tracker, the Willard Eudora and the Classique Broadway for Taxi Work jobs, a new hierarchical position called Boss, and many other features.

