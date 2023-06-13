GTA Online June DLC update release time and server start time today for all platforms

The highly anticipated GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release is just a few hours away, and players are getting ready to experience what's in store. On June 2, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that the update would be released on June 13, 2023, for all major platforms. Although there was no mention of a specific release time for the update, Ben (Twitter/@videotechx), a popular data miner, disclosed the server start time for all major time zones.

The data miner had previously predicted a number of GTA Online update release times accurately and is regarded as a reliable source in the community. However, Rockstar Games reserves the right to change the release period without notice.

GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries DLC release time for all timezones

On June 12, 2023, Ben shared a tweet disclosing the release time and server start time for several time zones worldwide. Players can refer to the following list to check out when the GTA Summer 2023 update will be available for them:

Seattle, USA - 2:00 am PST

Alberta, Canada - 3:00 am CST

São Paolo, Brazil - 6:00 am BRT

Nagpur, India - 2:30 PM IST

London, United Kingdom - 10:00 am GMT

Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET

Paris, France - 11:00 am CEST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12:00 pm AST

Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET

Moscow, Russia - 12:00 pm EEST

Seoul, South Korea - 6:00 pm KST

Tokyo, Japan - 6:00 pm JST

Sydney, Australia - 7:00 pm AEDT

Perth, Australia - 5:00 pm AWST

Christchurch, New Zealand - 9:00 pm NZDT

Beijing, China - 5:00 pm CST

According to Rockstar Games, the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will be available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

PC

Additionally, Steam Deck users will also be eligible for the update. The handheld console runs the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online from Steam, and players can access the GTA Online update at the times specified.

PlayStation users can already preload the update on their consoles and keep it ready until the official release time. The following are the download sizes for the DLC:

PlayStation 5: 5.5 GB

PlayStation 4: 2.291 GB

However, it should be noted that the update won’t install until the official release, and players will have to wait for the event to go live.

