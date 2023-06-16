GTA 5's new summer update brings Niko's outfit from GTA 4

GTA 5 received a brand-new summer update for its online counterpart on June 13, 2023, called the San Andreas Mercenaries. Apart from a fresh set of missions to play, cars to drive, and bonuses to earn, the game also got a bunch of iconic outfits. Rockstar Games introduced various apparel items from previous titles in the series, including that of Niko Bellic from GTA 4.

Players can unlock the outfit denoted as The Hired Gun, along with many others, via Career Progress, a new feature available only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

GTA 5 players can look like Niko Bellic from GTA 4 after new summer update 2023

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



It’s still cool that Rockstar is adding outfits of previous GTA protagonists. We’ve wanted this for a while Rockstar has added the outfits of Michael, Franklin, Trevor, Claude, and Niko in the new GTA Online DLC, but some - like Tommy Vercetti and CJ - are missing.It’s still cool that Rockstar is adding outfits of previous GTA protagonists. We’ve wanted this for a while Rockstar has added the outfits of Michael, Franklin, Trevor, Claude, and Niko in the new GTA Online DLC, but some - like Tommy Vercetti and CJ - are missing.It’s still cool that Rockstar is adding outfits of previous GTA protagonists. We’ve wanted this for a while 🙌 https://t.co/4Cr8BYK4ej

Up until the latest GTA 5 Summer Update 2023, players didn’t have much choice when it came to looking like their favorite protagonists from past games. Now, they can look like Niko Bellic from GTA 4 and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

Here’s how to unlock The Hired Gun outfit in Grand Theft Auto Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Complete Tier 4 in 25 different areas of the Career Progress feature

Career Progress is a feature exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users that gives them various objectives to complete. Here are some examples of the Tier 4 objectives that can be completed to unlock the outfit:

1) San Andreas Mercenaries:

Complete all Project Overthrow missions on Hard difficulty without using snacks or armor.

Complete all Project Overthrow missions taking less than 50% damage.

Complete all Project Overthrow missions with over 80% accuracy.

2) Los Santos Tuners:

Unlock 10 Platinum Awards for Los Santos Tuners

Complete 25 Robbery Contracts

Earn $5,000,000 delivering customer vehicles

Reach LS Car Meet reputation level 100

3) The Diamond Casino & Resort:

Unlock 11 Platinum Awards for The Diamond Casino & Resort

Complete all Casino Story Missions on Hard difficulty while taking less than 50% damage

Complete all Casino Story Missions on Hard difficulty using only pistols

Complete 100 Casino Work missions for Agatha Baker

Similarly, Grand Theft Auto Online players can unlock other iconic outfits from previous games by completing certain objectives:

Claude: Complete Tier 4 in 20 Career Progress areas

Franklin: Complete Tier 4 in 10 Career Progress areas

Michael: Complete Tier 4 in 5 Career Progress areas

Trevor: Complete Tier 4 in 15 Career Progress areas

The San Andreas Mercenaries update is currently live on all supported platforms, including PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

