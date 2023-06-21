GTA Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update removed several lesser-used cars from the game. While this decision was announced well ahead of time by Rockstar Games, nobody expected the studio to delete close to 200 vehicles. The developer claims that this has been done to improve the browsing experience on in-game websites and that the removed rides will be available during event weeks in showrooms or on the Diamond Casino podium.

Although there isn't a way to purchase them as usual, there are still a few methods using which players can acquire rides that Rockstar discarded. That said, here's how to get deleted cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

There are many ways to get deleted cars in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The simplest way to get deleted cars in GTA Online is by buying them in the LS Car Meet. However, you must know someone who owns one of the cars you want to purchase for this method to work.

Once this prerequisite is met, head to the LS Car Meet with the car in question. Now, stand close to the vehicle to trigger a notification asking whether you would like to purchase that car.

You can trade deleted cars from the LS Car Meet (Image via YouTube/CentralGamingHub)

Click the prompted button to go through with the purchase, and finish the process by selecting one of your garages to store the car. This method works on all platforms; however, it won't for deleted weaponized cars, as some of these are not allowed inside the LS Car Meet.

Removed cars can also be bought from the newly added Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online. Go to this establishment's location in Los Santos and stand near your desired vehicle to receive a similar notification as in the LS Car Meet.

Unfortunately, this method only works if you're a GTA + subscriber. But, there is another way players on all platforms can get deleted cars in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

In this method, you will have to purchase one of the many Auto Shops listed on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Once it is set up, civilian cars requiring repair will randomly spawn at the property. When a deleted vehicle is generated at the Auto Shop, stand near it to trigger the purchase prompt, just as in the previous two methods.

Besides the aforementioned ways to get deleted cars after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, you can also roam around this title's map in hopes of bumping into one of your desired vehicles being driven by an NPC.

However, all methods apart from the LS Car Meet one depend on chance; hence, it can take quite a while to get deleted cars through them.

