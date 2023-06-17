All drip-feed content locked in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update so far

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's San Andreas Mercenaries update went live on June 13, 2023. On the same day, several new cars like the Clique Wagon, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT, and the Maibatsu MonstroCiti were released. Like all recent major updates, data miners dug out the drip-feed content of the San Andreas Mercenaries update in no time and revealed tons of fresh content that will be added in the coming months.

From more cars to a new Halloween event, a lot is set to arrive in the near future. That said, let's take a closer look at all the drip-feed content that players can expect in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

All vehicles and other drip-feed content locked in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update so far

Here are the names and some details of the drip-feed (unreleased) vehicles locked in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update:

Bravado Buffalo EVX - It is an Imani Tech armored Muscle Car that will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,140,000. The Buffalo EVX also qualifies for HSW Performance upgrades.

- It is an Imani Tech armored Muscle Car that will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,140,000. The Buffalo EVX also qualifies for HSW Performance upgrades. Bravado Hotring Hellfire - It will be a new Sports Car available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,810,000. Its design is based on the Dodge Challenger SRT TA2.

- It will be a new Sports Car available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,810,000. Its design is based on the Dodge Challenger SRT TA2. Penaud La Coureuse - La Coureuse will be an addition to the Electric Sports Cars category and will also qualify for Imani Tech and HSW Performance upgrades. It will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,990,000.

- La Coureuse will be an addition to the Electric Sports Cars category and will also qualify for Imani Tech and HSW Performance upgrades. It will be available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,990,000. Albany Brigham - Brigham will be another Muscle Car in the game and cost $1,499,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

- Brigham will be another Muscle Car in the game and cost $1,499,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Inductor - It is an Electric Bicycle priced at a meager $50,000 on the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

- It is an Electric Bicycle priced at a meager $50,000 on the Pedal and Metal Cycles website. Junk Energy Inductor - Junk Energy variant of the standard Inductor. It will also cost $50,000 amount on the Pedal and Metal Cycles website.

- Junk Energy variant of the standard Inductor. It will also cost $50,000 amount on the Pedal and Metal Cycles website. Buckingham Weaponized Conada - Weaponized variant of the standard Buckingham Conada, priced at $3,385,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

Since these are drip-feed vehicles in the San Andreas Mercenaries update, there is a possibility of their price or other specifications being changed by Rockstar Games before release.

Interestingly, the Albany Brigham might also be involved in an upcoming event this year. Along with the aforementioned vehicles, the new GTA Online update's drip-feed also revealed interesting details about 2023's Halloween event.

Data miners discovered new Halloween-themed clothing items, masks, and a soundtrack, along with a ghost-hunt event where players will have to take pictures of 10 apparitions.

One of the apparitions is of Johnny Klebitz, a former Grand Theft Auto protagonist who was killed off in the GTA 5 story mode. Upon capturing pictures of all the apparitions, a special livery for the Albany Brigham will be rewarded.

Once again, it is important to note that since all of this information is based on leaked content from the new update's game files, it is subject to change.

