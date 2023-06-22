Rockstar finally adds Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online with the new update today

GTA Online has just received a brand new weekly update today, adding the highly anticipated Bravado Buffalo EVX as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed content. The 2-seater civilian electric muscle car is now available for purchase on the Legendary Motorsport in-game website at a price of $2,140,000. This makes it the fourth variant of the famous muscle cars from Bravado.

This is the first drip-feed car that players were expecting from the DLC, and it is not a limited-time vehicle. That means players don’t have to rush for purchasing it right away and can take their time before deciding on it.

Bravado Buffalo EVX will be permanently available in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

In the new GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games made a huge decision today by not releasing the Bravado Buffalo EVX as a limited-time vehicle. This allows both veterans and beginners a chance to get their hands on the new muscle car whenever they want.

This electric vehicle is inspired by the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, but it also takes some inspiration from the following rides for different body parts:

Dodge Challenger SRT (2015-2023) – Front bumper

Front bumper Plymouth Barracuda (1970) – Front grille

Front grille Dodge Charger (1968-1970) – C-Pillars and the indentations on the side-body

When it comes to performance, the Bravado Buffalo EVX is fully electric but also exhibits a fake engine start-up rev sound. According to the in-game files, the electric muscle car can reach a top speed of 97.34 mph (156.65 km/h). However, the actual performance may vary and players should be able to exceed the limits with performance upgrades.

Like the Maibatsu MonstroCiti, the Buffalo EVX is also an Imani-Tech vehicle in GTA Online. This allows players to install a Missile Lock-On Jammer or extra Armor Plating on the muscle car, further enhancing its defensive capabilities significantly.

Famous insider Tez2 analyzed the armor of the vehicle and concluded that it can take 11 rockets or sticky bombs with a full Armor Plating upgrade. This makes it one of the most solid cars in the game, similar to the Ocelot Virtue of Los Santos Drug Wars.

Here’re a couple of default radio stations of the Bravado Buffalo EVX:

Still Slipping Los Santos

Non-Stop-Pop FM

MOTOMAMI Los Santos

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is certainly one of the best drip-feed cars in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

