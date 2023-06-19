Everything known about Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC: Performance, price, and more

The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update introduced five new cars to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online on June 13, 2023. However, data miners have uncovered even more vehicles from the update's game files that will eventually be added in the future. One of them is the Bravado Buffalo EVX, a brand-new Muscle Car that players can buy from one of the in-game websites.

While in-depth statistics can only be figured out once this car is officially released, some information is still available. Here is the price, performance, and everything else known about the Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Everything we know about the Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

The new Bravado Buffalo EVX (Image via GTA Wiki)

The intimidating and menacing look of the Bravado Buffalo EVX is seemingly inspired by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT. It has a wide body featuring modernized headlights and can seat a maximum of two people.

This car is one of the many variants of the original Bravado Buffalo. Another variant of that car, the Buffalo S, was removed from GTA Online in San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

The price of Bravado Buffalo EVX is being reported as $2,140,000, and it will be listed on the Legendary Motorsport website. This makes it almost as expensive as the Buffalo STX. However, both cars also share some features besides their similar price tag.

Like the STX variant, the upcoming Buffalo EVX will also be an Imani Tech vehicle. This means that players can equip it with exclusive Imani Tech Upgrades.

One of them is the Missile Lock-On Jammer technology. This prevents other players from targeting this car with their guided Homing Missiles. Another upgrade is the extra Armor Plating, which improves a car's durability tenfold.

As per information provided by the San Andreas Mercenaries drip-feed, Bravado Buffalo EVX will also be able to incorporate HSW Performance Upgrades. This helps the car in going above and beyond its standard performance statistics.

However, HSW upgrades are only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA Online.

As far as performance is concerned, Buffalo EVX's top speed is 97.34 mph or 156.65 km/h, according to the game files. Although this is quite slow, the actual top speed of cars has always been significantly faster.

For instance, in the game files, Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT's top speed is only 100.66 mph or 162.00 km/h. However, after tests from popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322, the actual top speed was 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h.

Hence, Buffalo EVX's actual top speed can be expected to be somewhere between 120.00 and 130.00 mph. This will be of great use in races and some GTA Online missions.

Rockstar Games hasn't yet announced an official release date for the Bravado Buffalo EVX. Nevertheless, it should be added in one of the weekly updates in the near future.

