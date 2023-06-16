5 best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online (post-San Andreas Mercenaries update)

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online San Andreas Mercenaries update introduced many new vehicles upon its release on June 13, 2023. An interesting fact about them is that quite a few are Imani Tech vehicles. This is a unique technology available in a select few cars, which allows them to be equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammers, Extra Armor Plating, and even become Remote-Controlled.

However, Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed via the Agency Workshop, for which players have to purchase an Agency property in the game. That said, this article will be listing the five best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online post San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Maibatsu MonstroCiti and 4 more best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online post San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is a new armored sports car that is based on the Ferrari Roma. It has an aerodynamic and ultra-modern design, which has the potential to be the best in the game. It is also quite fast, having a speed and acceleration score of 86.92 and 99.50, respectively.

However, these statistics can be enhanced further by installing HSW Performance Upgrades on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT was added as part of the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $2,380,000.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue was added with the previous GTA Online update, The Last Dose, in March 2023. It is Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life Hypercar Lotus Evija and has a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. While that doesn't make it the fastest, it accelerates really quickly, which makes up for the slightly slower top speed.

Furthermore, once the Virtue's armor is upgraded to the maximum capacity, it can withstand 11 hits from Homing Missiles, 27 Explosive Rounds, and five Tank Cannon strikes. Interestingly, players can get this Imani Tech vehicle for free by completing all The Last Dose missions.

3) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a weaponized Off-Road vehicle that was added with The Contract DLC update in 2021. Besides Imani Tech upgrades are applied, this vehicle can be equipped with countermeasures like deployable proximity mines, and is bulletproof from all sides.

The Patriot Mil-Spec is also quite explosive-resistant, like the Ocelot Virtue, but is not nearly as fast. However, it isn't built for that purpose. The original Patriot variant was featured in 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and that game's location is heavily rumored to return in the sequel, as per GTA 6 leaks.

4) Maibatsu MonstroCiti

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is another one of the new vehicles in GTA Online. Like the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec, it is an Off-Road vehicle that handles quite well and is a great choice for driving in Blaine County and Mount Chilliad State Wilderness.

While MonstroCiti's top speed is not be the best in the game, it qualifies for HSW Performance Upgrades, which significantly enhance it in that department. As it is an Imani Tech vehicle, players won't have to worry about its toughness after installing Extra Armor Plating. The Maibatsu MonstroCiti can be bought for $1,485,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

5) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is among the fastest cars in GTA Online, clocking in at a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h. It is based on the Dodge Charger (2015) and has bullet resistant windows. Additionally, players can equip it with countermeasures like proximity mines, and other useful features.

However, it is quite expensive, thanks to a price tag of $2,150,000. Fortunately, that can be brought down to $1,612,500 by purchasing a Celebrity Solutions Agency. Coincidentally, owning that property is mandatory for applying Imani Tech Upgrades to a car.

Poll : Do you own an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes