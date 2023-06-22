GTA Online Bravado Buffalo EVX is finally out: Performance, price, and more

GTA Online players can now purchase the Bravado Buffalo EVX. This muscle car is seemingly based on the Dodge Challenger SRT models from 2015 onward. However, not all players care about aesthetics or real-life inspirations. Thankfully, popular Twitch streamer Broughy1322 has documented the top speed and lap time for San Andreas Mercenaries' latest car.

Note that the following stats on the Bravado Buffalo EVX is based on its fully upgraded state. Its default state from the get-go will be much slower. It is worth mentioning that this vehicle has HSW modifications, ensuring it is faster than in its stock form.

GTA Online Bravado Buffalo EVX details: Performance, price, HSW upgrades, and other important details

Here is a summary of the Bravado Buffalo EVX's performance from Broughy1322's findings:

Default Top Speed: 119 mph

119 mph Default Lap Time: 1:06.132

1:06.132 HSW Top Speed: 144.8 mph

144.8 mph HSW Lap Time: 1:02.546

This new vehicle is really good in the muscle car class. For reference, here is how the default non-HSW version fares in comparison to other automobiles in its class:

Top Speed: 14th out of 73

14th out of 73 Lap Time: 7th out of 73

What really takes it over the edge is the HSW upgrades. Here is how the HSW Bravado Buffalo EVX compares to other muscle cars in GTA Online:

Top Speed: 2nd out of 73

2nd out of 73 Lap Time: 2nd out of 73

Only the HSW Vigero ZX is faster in top speed and lap time.

Price

How the car appears on Legendary Motorsport (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players can purchase the Bravado Buffalo EVX from Legendary Motorsport for $2,140,000. It has no Trade Price. Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 players who want the HSW Performance upgrade will have to pay an extra $1,415,000.

Future weekly updates could theoretically give this vehicle a discount, but there's no telling when the first one will become available.

Other benefits tied to the Bravado Buffalo EVX

Another photo of the car (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few other notable features of the Bravado Buffalo EVX in GTA Online. First, it is an electric vehicle. While electric cars tend to have slow top speeds in exchange for better acceleration, this new vehicle is different. It is fast, especially if one has HSW modifications equipped.

Additionally, this vehicle can equip Imani Tech upgrades. That means GTA Online players can equip it with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit. The former upgrade prevents other players from targeting the driver with homing missiles, whereas the latter allows players to use the car as an RC vehicle.

Another promotional image for this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like other Imani Tech vehicles, this new muscle car is durable. It takes 12 homing missiles (assuming they even hit with the Missile Lock-On Jammer equipped) to destroy it. Similarly, it takes 28 Explosive Rounds from a Heavy Sniper Mk II to blow it up.

Some GTA Online players might enjoy using this new drip-feed vehicle that is available from Legendary Motorsport.

