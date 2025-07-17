GTA Online weekly update (July 17–23, 2025)

The newest GTA Online weekly update has just gone live in Los Santos, and this time, it’s all about claiming double bonuses and collecting cars. Mr. Faber is being generous this week, offering 2x rewards to anyone willing to help him with his work. Moreover, the Stockpile adversary mode is back in the limelight with double cash and RP handed to all participants throughout the week.

Ad

Furthermore, those who enjoy racing can complete the Time Trial and earn double the money. Finding G’s caches will also reward players with 2x cash and RP. Moreover, there are up to 40% discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update bonuses to check first (July 17–23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

$100,000 reward:

Complete any 5 of the Mr. Faber Work missions

Players can still find LS Tags every day and earn related rewards.

Every car and other vehicles featured in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)

Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Vapid Retinue

Canis Bodhi

Pegassi Vacca

Western Wolfsbane

Ocelot Lynx

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Pegassi Infernus Classic

Premium Test Ride

Coil Cyclone II

Test Track Vehicle this week

Dewbauchee Exemplar

Vapid Clique

Invetero Coquette

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The Bravado Banshee GTS can still be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

Ad

List of all discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)

Ad

40% off

Railgun – Plus benefits this month

Western Seabreeze

Western Rogue

Western Annihilator

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Vapid Ellie

Vapid Dominator GTX

Grotti Bestia GTS

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Declasse Weaponised Tampa

Declasse Draugur

Pegassi Zorrusso

Mammoth Hydra

30% off

Tactical SMG – Gun Van

Gamers can still search for the Shipwreck location today and earn extra money.

Rockstar will release the next GTA Online weekly update next week on July 24, 2025.

Other Grand Theft Auto content to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More