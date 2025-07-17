  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update (July 17–23, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 17, 2025 10:03 GMT
A brief report on the latest GTA Online weekly update today for July 17&ndash;23, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
We explore the latest GTA Online weekly update for July 17–23, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The newest GTA Online weekly update has just gone live in Los Santos, and this time, it’s all about claiming double bonuses and collecting cars. Mr. Faber is being generous this week, offering 2x rewards to anyone willing to help him with his work. Moreover, the Stockpile adversary mode is back in the limelight with double cash and RP handed to all participants throughout the week.

Furthermore, those who enjoy racing can complete the Time Trial and earn double the money. Finding G’s caches will also reward players with 2x cash and RP. Moreover, there are up to 40% discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update bonuses to check first (July 17–23, 2025)

youtube-cover
2x Cash and RP

FIB Priority File

$100,000 reward:

  • Complete any 5 of the Mr. Faber Work missions

Players can still find LS Tags every day and earn related rewards.

Every car and other vehicles featured in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Pegassi Infernus Classic

Premium Test Ride

  • Coil Cyclone II

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Dewbauchee Exemplar
  • Vapid Clique
  • Invetero Coquette

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The Bravado Banshee GTS can still be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

List of all discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)

youtube-cover
40% off

30% off

Gamers can still search for the Shipwreck location today and earn extra money.

Rockstar will release the next GTA Online weekly update next week on July 24, 2025.

