GTA Online weekly update (July 17–23, 2025)

The newest GTA Online weekly update has just gone live in Los Santos, and this time, it’s all about claiming double bonuses and collecting cars. Mr. Faber is being generous this week, offering 2x rewards to anyone willing to help him with his work. Moreover, the Stockpile adversary mode is back in the limelight with double cash and RP handed to all participants throughout the week.
Furthermore, those who enjoy racing can complete the Time Trial and earn double the money. Finding G’s caches will also reward players with 2x cash and RP. Moreover, there are up to 40% discounts to claim on select cars and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update bonuses to check first (July 17–23, 2025)
2x Cash and RP
- GTA Online Mr. Faber Work
- Time Trial (Coast to Coast)
- G’s Caches
- Stockpile adversary mode
FIB Priority File
$100,000 reward:
- Complete any 5 of the Mr. Faber Work missions
Players can still find LS Tags every day and earn related rewards.
Every car and other vehicles featured in the newest GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Vapid Retinue
- Canis Bodhi
- Pegassi Vacca
- Western Wolfsbane
- Ocelot Lynx
Luxury Autos Showroom
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LSCM Prize Ride
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
Premium Test Ride
- Coil Cyclone II
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Dewbauchee Exemplar
- Vapid Clique
- Invetero Coquette
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Albany Cavalcade XL (The Duggan Robbery)
- Bravado Buffalo EVX (The Podium Robbery)
- Pegassi Ignus (The McTony Robbery)
The Bravado Banshee GTS can still be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.
List of all discounts in the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 17–23, 2025)
40% off
- Railgun – Plus benefits this month
- Western Seabreeze
- Western Rogue
- Western Annihilator
- Vulcar Nebula Turbo
- Vapid Ellie
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Grotti Bestia GTS
- Gallivanter Baller ST-D
- Declasse Weaponised Tampa
- Declasse Draugur
- Pegassi Zorrusso
- Mammoth Hydra
30% off
- Tactical SMG – Gun Van
Gamers can still search for the Shipwreck location today and earn extra money.
Rockstar will release the next GTA Online weekly update next week on July 24, 2025.
