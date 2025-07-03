GTA Online Land Races: All you need to know

GTA Online Land Races are currently trending on the internet all because of Rockstar Games. The developer has now boosted the payout for the Land Races by four times. This makes participating in these events one of the best ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online till July 9, 2025. However, the game doesn’t exactly tell where or how to access them in 2025.

To help players, this article shares every important thing to know about the Land Races in GTA Online, including how to start them.

GTA Online Land Races: Everything important to know in 2025

Races have been a part of the world of Los Santos from the beginning, and GTA Online Land Races are a type of race event. Here’s what you should know about them:

1) How to start Land Races in GTA Online in 2025

GTA Online Land Races can be started directly from the Pause Menu, and one can follow the below-mentioned steps for easy access:

Go to the Online tab in the Pause Menu. Select Jobs. Choose the Play Jobs option. Select Rockstar Created. Choose Races. Scroll and check the details of each race event listed there, and select those that have Land Race written as their type.

That’s the only way to distinguish Land Races from other race events in the game in 2025.

2) List of all GTA Online Land Races available for players in 2025

As of July 3, 2025, there are dozens of Land Races in GTA Online that one can enjoy:

Across the Wilderness

Arms Race

At the Races

Beach Odyssey

Before It Was Cool

Bluffing

Business Trip

By the Side of the Bay

Caffeine Rush

Congestion Charge

Criminal Records

Crossing Paths

Cutting Coroners

Dipping In

Dock Ring

Dockyard

Dorset Drive

Double Parking

Down the Drain

Downtown Underground

Drag Strip

Driving Range

Eight Figure Bonus

Embracing America

Field Trip

Gone Fishin'

Grand Tour

Grapeseed Circuit

Grass Route

Grass Route II

Graveyard Shift

Greenwich Meantime

Hip to be Cool

Home In The Hills

If I Were a Richman

In Harmony

In the Grove

Just Deserts

Learning Curve

Loss Leader

Lost and Found

Morning Perm-a-Wood

Mudslide

Muscle In

Mud, Sweat and Gears

Need for Seed

Old Downtown

On the GOH

Over the Hump

Panic Stations

Pier 2 Pier

Raton Race

Ring of Fire

Route 68

Scenic Route

Senora Freeway

Shore Up

Stadium Tour

Stock Market Crash

Swamp Monster

Taking Off

Taxiing

The City Commute

The Commute

The First Corporation

Thrills in the Hills

Trail Blazers

Trend Setting

Turn the Tide

Under the Wing

Up the Back Alley

Vespucci Dreams

Vinewood Tours

We Have Lift-off

Wiwang Park

As GTA Online Land Races are currently giving 4x cash and RP as part of the GTA Online weekly update, players should try to make as much as possible from them throughout the week.

