GTA Online Land Races: All you need to know

GTA Online Land Races are currently trending on the internet all because of Rockstar Games. The developer has now boosted the payout for the Land Races by four times. This makes participating in these events one of the best ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto Online till July 9, 2025. However, the game doesn’t exactly tell where or how to access them in 2025.
To help players, this article shares every important thing to know about the Land Races in GTA Online, including how to start them.
GTA Online Land Races: Everything important to know in 2025
Races have been a part of the world of Los Santos from the beginning, and GTA Online Land Races are a type of race event. Here’s what you should know about them:
1) How to start Land Races in GTA Online in 2025
GTA Online Land Races can be started directly from the Pause Menu, and one can follow the below-mentioned steps for easy access:
- Go to the Online tab in the Pause Menu.
- Select Jobs.
- Choose the Play Jobs option.
- Select Rockstar Created.
- Choose Races.
- Scroll and check the details of each race event listed there, and select those that have Land Race written as their type.
That’s the only way to distinguish Land Races from other race events in the game in 2025.
2) List of all GTA Online Land Races available for players in 2025
As of July 3, 2025, there are dozens of Land Races in GTA Online that one can enjoy:
- Across the Wilderness
- Arms Race
- At the Races
- Beach Odyssey
- Before It Was Cool
- Bluffing
- Business Trip
- By the Side of the Bay
- Caffeine Rush
- Congestion Charge
- Criminal Records
- Crossing Paths
- Cutting Coroners
- Dipping In
- Dock Ring
- Dockyard
- Dorset Drive
- Double Parking
- Down the Drain
- Downtown Underground
- Drag Strip
- Driving Range
- Eight Figure Bonus
- Embracing America
- Field Trip
- Gone Fishin'
- Grand Tour
- Grapeseed Circuit
- Grass Route
- Grass Route II
- Graveyard Shift
- Greenwich Meantime
- Hip to be Cool
- Home In The Hills
- If I Were a Richman
- In Harmony
- In the Grove
- Just Deserts
- Learning Curve
- Loss Leader
- Lost and Found
- Morning Perm-a-Wood
- Mudslide
- Muscle In
- Mud, Sweat and Gears
- Need for Seed
- Old Downtown
- On the GOH
- Over the Hump
- Panic Stations
- Pier 2 Pier
- Raton Race
- Ring of Fire
- Route 68
- Scenic Route
- Senora Freeway
- Shore Up
- Stadium Tour
- Stock Market Crash
- Swamp Monster
- Taking Off
- Taxiing
- The City Commute
- The Commute
- The First Corporation
- Thrills in the Hills
- Trail Blazers
- Trend Setting
- Turn the Tide
- Under the Wing
- Up the Back Alley
- Vespucci Dreams
- Vinewood Tours
- We Have Lift-off
- Wiwang Park
As GTA Online Land Races are currently giving 4x cash and RP as part of the GTA Online weekly update, players should try to make as much as possible from them throughout the week.
