GTA Online weekly update (July 3–9, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update has kickstarted the Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. Rockstar is currently giving some freebies to celebrate this special week. Till July 9, 2025, Land Racers will be offering 4x bonuses to all participants. Moreover, both Auto Shop Client jobs, as well as Tow Truck Services (Salvage Yard), are finally worth doing again due to the latest 2x cash and RP on them.

Ad

Furthermore, 3x bonuses can be claimed by playing the new set of Community Series jobs. There are also up to 50% discounts on select cars and vehicles to claim in the newly released GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about Independence Day bonuses (July 3–9, 2025)

Ad

Trending

Free rewards (log-in)

Lady Liberty Bucket Hat

4x Cash and RP

Land Races

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

Auto Shop Client Jobs

Tow Truck Services

100% chance of getting these in Business Battles

Supa Wet Beer Hat (or that of Benedict, Pißwasser, and Patriot)

Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

It’s recommended to find all GTA Online LS Tags locations every day to keep earning related rewards.

List of cars and other vehicles featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (July 3–9, 2025)

Ad

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Coil Cyclone

Declasse Scramjet

Willard Eudora

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Bravado Banshee GTS

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Premium Test Ride

Imponte Arbiter GT

Test Track Vehicle this week

Vapid Dominator FX

Invetero Coquette D5

Albany V-STR

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Ad

Players can still buy the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic from Legendary Motorsport.

Up to 50% weekly discounts to grab in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Ad

50% off

Fireworks Launcher – Gun Van

Musket – Gun Van

JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

40% off

Bravado Buffalo S

Mammoth Patriot Stretch

Vapid Desert Raid

Zirconium Journey II

Grotti Cheetah Classic

Western Rampant Rocket

Vapid Clique Wagon

Bravado Dorado

Invetero Coquette D1

Vapid Retinue Mk2

Canis Castigator

Declasse Tulip M-100

Declasse Walton L35

Albany Cavalcade XL

Vapid Caracara

Sea Sparrow

Western Sovereign

Vapid Liberator

Independence Day Customisations, Liveries, and Apparel

Benny's Conversions

30% off

Salvage Yards

Cocaine Lockups

Nightclubs

Bunkers

Service Carbine - Plus benefits

Players can continue to search for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More