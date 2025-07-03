GTA Online weekly update (July 3–9, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update has kickstarted the Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. Rockstar is currently giving some freebies to celebrate this special week. Till July 9, 2025, Land Racers will be offering 4x bonuses to all participants. Moreover, both Auto Shop Client jobs, as well as Tow Truck Services (Salvage Yard), are finally worth doing again due to the latest 2x cash and RP on them.
Furthermore, 3x bonuses can be claimed by playing the new set of Community Series jobs. There are also up to 50% discounts on select cars and vehicles to claim in the newly released GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update is all about Independence Day bonuses (July 3–9, 2025)
Free rewards (log-in)
- Lady Liberty Bucket Hat
4x Cash and RP
- Land Races
3x Cash and RP
2x Cash and RP
- Auto Shop Client Jobs
- Tow Truck Services
100% chance of getting these in Business Battles
- Supa Wet Beer Hat (or that of Benedict, Pißwasser, and Patriot)
- Statue of Happiness T-Shirt
It’s recommended to find all GTA Online LS Tags locations every day to keep earning related rewards.
List of cars and other vehicles featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (July 3–9, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Coil Cyclone
- Declasse Scramjet
- Willard Eudora
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Bravado Banshee GTS
Luxury Autos Showroom
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LSCM Prize Ride
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
Premium Test Ride
- Imponte Arbiter GT
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Invetero Coquette D5
- Albany V-STR
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Claimable - Declasse Drift Yosemite (The McTony Robbery)
- Claimable – Karin Boor (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Bravado Buffalo STX (The Gangbanger Robbery)
Players can still buy the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic from Legendary Motorsport.
Up to 50% weekly discounts to grab in the latest GTA Online weekly update
50% off
- Fireworks Launcher – Gun Van
- Musket – Gun Van
- JoBuilt P-996 LAZER
40% off
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Mammoth Patriot Stretch
- Vapid Desert Raid
- Zirconium Journey II
- Grotti Cheetah Classic
- Western Rampant Rocket
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Bravado Dorado
- Invetero Coquette D1
- Vapid Retinue Mk2
- Canis Castigator
- Declasse Tulip M-100
- Declasse Walton L35
- Albany Cavalcade XL
- Vapid Caracara
- Sea Sparrow
- Western Sovereign
- Vapid Liberator
- Independence Day Customisations, Liveries, and Apparel
- Benny's Conversions
30% off
- Salvage Yards
- Cocaine Lockups
- Nightclubs
- Bunkers
- Service Carbine - Plus benefits
Players can continue to search for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.