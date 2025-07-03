  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update (July 3–9, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jul 03, 2025 10:28 GMT
A brief report on the newly GTA Online weekly update today for July 3–9, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly GTA Online weekly update today for July 3–9, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update has kickstarted the Independence Day celebrations in Los Santos. Rockstar is currently giving some freebies to celebrate this special week. Till July 9, 2025, Land Racers will be offering 4x bonuses to all participants. Moreover, both Auto Shop Client jobs, as well as Tow Truck Services (Salvage Yard), are finally worth doing again due to the latest 2x cash and RP on them.

Furthermore, 3x bonuses can be claimed by playing the new set of Community Series jobs. There are also up to 50% discounts on select cars and vehicles to claim in the newly released GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update is all about Independence Day bonuses (July 3–9, 2025)

youtube-cover
Free rewards (log-in)

  • Lady Liberty Bucket Hat

4x Cash and RP

  • Land Races

3x Cash and RP

2x Cash and RP

100% chance of getting these in Business Battles

  • Supa Wet Beer Hat (or that of Benedict, Pißwasser, and Patriot)
  • Statue of Happiness T-Shirt

It’s recommended to find all GTA Online LS Tags locations every day to keep earning related rewards.

List of cars and other vehicles featured in the GTA Online weekly update today (July 3–9, 2025)

youtube-cover
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Premium Test Ride

  • Imponte Arbiter GT

Test Track Vehicle this week

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still buy the Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic from Legendary Motorsport.

Up to 50% weekly discounts to grab in the latest GTA Online weekly update

youtube-cover
50% off

40% off

  • Bravado Buffalo S
  • Mammoth Patriot Stretch
  • Vapid Desert Raid
  • Zirconium Journey II
  • Grotti Cheetah Classic
  • Western Rampant Rocket
  • Vapid Clique Wagon
  • Bravado Dorado
  • Invetero Coquette D1
  • Vapid Retinue Mk2
  • Canis Castigator
  • Declasse Tulip M-100
  • Declasse Walton L35
  • Albany Cavalcade XL
  • Vapid Caracara
  • Sea Sparrow
  • Western Sovereign
  • Vapid Liberator
  • Independence Day Customisations, Liveries, and Apparel
  • Benny's Conversions

30% off

  • Salvage Yards
  • Cocaine Lockups
  • Nightclubs
  • Bunkers
  • Service Carbine - Plus benefits

Players can continue to search for Shipwreck locations and earn related bonuses.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Angad Sharma
