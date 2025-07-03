How to claim GTA Online Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate (July 3 - 9, 2025)

There’s a special variant of the GTA Online Karin Boor up for grabs in Los Santos this week. Not only is it equipped with a patriotic livery, but it also has a Liberty City number plate. The two-seater off-road car is quite popular among many Grand Theft Auto community members due to its sheer resemblance to a 2nd-generation Subaru BRAT. While the vehicle normally costs about $1,280,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, gamers can currently obtain it for a mere $10,000 - $20,000.

Basically, if you own a Salvage Yard, you can get the special Karin Boor w/Liberty City plate in GTA Online this week. This article will guide you on how to get it before it’s removed on July 10, 2025.

Independence Day special Karin Boor in GTA Online with Liberty City plate: A step-by-step guide to acquiring it

A promotional picture of the special Karin Boor in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

As stated earlier, the special GTA Online Karin Boor can only be acquired by Salvage Yard owners. In other words, to get this vehicle, you must first buy the property. Here’s how to get a Salvage Yard in the game (scroll down a bit if you already own it):

Make sure your internet is up and running. Open the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Select Salvage Yards from the filter (top-right corner of the screen). Choose any of the available locations for the business. Buy it.

It will cost about $1,620,000 - $2,690,000 minus a 30% discount as part of the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Owning the Salvage Yard gives access to Salvage Yard Robbery missions. There are three of them available every week, but those who want to get the rare Karin Boor should look for The Cargo Ship Robbery. Here’s how to start the mission:

Head inside the owned Salvage Yard. Open the laptop on the table. Select the Karin Boor mentioned on it.

This will initiate The Cargo Ship Robbery, which you must complete. The major part of this heist-like job will be to steal the special GTA Online Boor and deliver it to your Salvage Yard.

You will then get the option to "Claim" the vehicle in exchange for $10,000 - $20,000.

Also check: How to get free Vapid Dominator GTT in GTA Online this week (July 3 to 9, 2025)

Is it worth buying Karin Boor in GTA Online in 2025?

The GTA 5 Boor has a classic coupe utility design that gamers may find very similar to that of the Warrener HKR. The availability of customization options allows players to tweak its appearance as per their liking.

Moreover, the Boor runs on a twin-cam Inline-6 engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 112.50 mph (181.05 km/h).

In 2025, the regular Boor is not worth buying for speed, as it is considered one of the below-average-performing vehicles. However, its current special variant (equipped with an Independence Day-themed livery + Liberty City plate) makes it a rare collectible that players should definitely get.

