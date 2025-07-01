Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online: Price, where to buy, how to fly, and more

The Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online is one of the most popular cars of all time, and for good reason. It is one of the unique vehicles that not only goes fast but also flies in the skies of Los Santos. Before the arrival of the Oppressor MK II, the Deluxo was the single most overpowered vehicle that griefers used. However, the game doesn’t tell you right away that this vehicle exists or how to use it.

That’s why this article aims to share every important detail about the Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online that gamers should know about.

Note: The article is subject to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the car.

Everything to know about the Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online

The GTA 5 Deluxo debuted on December 12, 2017, as part of The Doomsday Heist DLC update, and players should know the following details before buying it:

1) Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online: Top Speed or performance

Powered by an engine seemingly based on its real-life inspiration, DeLorean DMC-12, the GTA Online Deluxo possesses a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h). It can also complete one lap in about 1:06.500, making it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in the game.

While the ride suffers from a slight oversteer, players can handle it just fine after some practice.

2) Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online: Price and where to buy

The GTA 5 Imponte Deluxo is priced at $5,750,000. This is the updated price that Rockstar adjusted with the release of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Players can buy it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

Furthermore, a trade price of $4,312,500 can be unlocked for the Deluxo. Gamers need to complete the Signal Intercepts mission of the Doomsday Act I as a heist leader.

3) Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online: How to fly on PC, PS5, Xbox One, and other consoles

Now let’s talk about how to fly this DeLorean. There are two special modes in this vehicle: Hover and Flyer.

Hover Mode

To enter Hover Mode, players must press X on their controllers or keyboards. This mode allows the vehicle to traverse rough terrains as well as water bodies. Players can use the directional buttons or the joystick to steer the vehicle.

Flying Mode

To switch to fly mode, one needs to hold down the Ctrl key on PC or tilt the L3 on a controller. Here are some other important buttons to remember:

Ascend: Shift/L3

Descend: Ctrl/L3

Switch to hover mode: X

A quick review of the Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online

With a pretty good top speed and flying capabilities, the Deluxo is a useful vehicle. Players can use this to complete many source missions from different businesses or Hands On Car Wash jobs. Its flying ability allows gamers to go across the map quicker than usual.

Moreover, there are two weapon options for the ride:

Missiles

Machine Gun

Even in 2025, the Imponte Deluxo in GTA 5 Online is in a league of its own and can be used for getaway purposes, too. If you can afford the Deluxo, you should definitely have one.

