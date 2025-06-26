Brute Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online: Deliveries, price, and more

The Brute Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online is one of the newest vehicles added by Rockstar Games. It is a four-seater armored truck that was cut from the GTA 5 story mode but has now debuted in the online multiplayer as part of the Money Fronts DLC. Players can purchase it from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. It is also used to complete new delivery missions.

This article details the new Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion and analysis.

Everything to know about the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online

The GTA Online Bobcat Security Stockade was released on June 26, 2025, as part of the Money Fronts drip-feed content. Here's everything we know about it so far:

1) Brute Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online: Design inspiration

The GTA 5 Bobcat Security Stockade is seemingly inspired by the real-life 1989-2001 International 4700 Series. As the name suggests, the vehicle is pre-equipped with the Bobcat Security livery. Bobcat Security is a security company that appears to be inspired by The Brink's Company.

Overall, it looks commercial with its white and grey design.

2) Brute Bobcat Security Stockade in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The GTA Online Money Fronts DLC files reveal that the Bobcat Security Stockade runs on a five-speed transmission with an RWD drivetrain. It maxes out at only 74.56 mph (120.00 km/h). However, its real performance is slightly faster than that.

Although precise details of its performance are unknown, the commercial truck is fast enough to complete new delivery missions. The exact top speed and lap timings will be updated here as soon as they are available.

3) GTA 5 Online Bobcat Security Stockade deliveries: All you need to know

The new Brute Bobcat Security Stockade deliveries also make their debut with the vehicle. With these jobs, players deliver items in a Brute Bobcat Security Stockade that can be started from the Bobcat Security building located in the Terminal.

The delivery missions offer $17,500 and 1000 RP per trip, allowing players to earn money similarly to the QuickiePharm in GTA 5 Online.

4) GTA 5 Online Bobcat Security Stockade price

The GTA Online Bobcat Security Stockade costs $2,440,500. However, players should also be able to unlock their trade price of $1,830,375 by completing multiple delivery missions.

Final verdict

If you like commercial vehicles or roleplaying in them with your friends, the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade is a good choice.

