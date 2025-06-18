Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Annis Hardy is a new vehicle added by Rockstar Games in GTA 5 Online. Released as part of the Money Fronts DLC, this four-seater classic sedan can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Before purchasing it, though, it helps to know more about its performance, such as its top speed and acceleration.

This article details the new Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion and analysis of this new sedan.

Everything to know about Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online

Like other new vehicles, the GTA Online Hardy was released on June 17, 2025, as part of the GTA Online Money Fronts DLC update. Here’s everything known about it so far:

1) Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online: Design Inspiration

The GTA 5 Hardy car is seemingly inspired by the real-life Nissan Laurel, more specifically the 6th generation. However, its design is also similar to other popular automobiles, including:

1995–1996 Nissan Cefiro (A32) – Tailights

5th generation Toyota Soarer GT – Headlights and front grille

It has a classic, elegant look that many motorheads would appreciate.

2) Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online: Performance

The in-game files of the Money Fronts DLC reveal that the Hardy runs on a five-speed engine in an AWD layout, and can only max out at 97.93 mph (157.60 km/h). However, its actual performance is slightly faster than that.

Although its exact top speed and lap timings are currently unknown, the sedan is fast enough to take on daily activities in the world of Los Santos. The exact performance metrics will be updated here as soon as it is available.

3) Annis Hardy in GTA 5 Online: Price

Unlike most other new vehicles released with the Money Fronts DLC, the GTA Online Hardy is priced affordably. Players can buy it for $1,380,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

However, GTA+ members can get it at a 20% discount as part of the GTA Plus benefits this month.

Final verdict

If you appreciate classic rides and have $1.4 million to spend, the Annis Hardy is a worthy choice. Even if you don't want to use the car every day, it can still be acquired for collection purposes.

