GTA 5 Online Tow Truck business - Everything you need to know

Businesses are among the best ways of earning money in GTA 5 Online. The multiplayer title's The Chop Shop DLC update, introduced a brand new business known as the Salvage Yard or the Tow Truck business. This has been one of the best additions to the title in a while. It lets you make money passively as well as actively via Vehicle Robberies.

Its properties are available for purchase on the in-game website Maze Bank Foreclosures, and each costs over $1.5 million. For those interested, this article discusses everything you need to know about the Tow Truck business. Read on to know more.

GTA 5 Online guide: Everything you need to know about the Tow Truck business

The GTA 5 Online Salvage Yard or the Tow Truck business has five properties listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures, of which you can purchase one:

Paleto Bay - $1,620,000

- $1,620,000 Sandy Shores - $2,030,000

- $2,030,000 La Puerta - $2,690,000

- $2,690,000 Strawberry - $2,570,000

- $2,570,000 Murrieta Heights - $2,420,000

You are free to buy any of them, but getting one in Los Santos can help run this business more efficiently.

The Tow Truck business also features the following optional upgrades that you can get either while buying the property or at a later stage from the same website:

Tint - Minor cosmetic upgrade for the business property's interior.

- Minor cosmetic upgrade for the business property's interior. Get Trade Rates - Offers discounts on Mors Mutual Insurance claims and when repairing vehicles at Los Santos Customs.

- Offers discounts on Mors Mutual Insurance claims and when repairing vehicles at Los Santos Customs. Tow Truck - Unlocks Tow Truck Service missions.

- Unlocks Tow Truck Service missions. Wall Safe - Increases the maximum capacity of the property's safe.

- Increases the maximum capacity of the property's safe. Staff - Adds an extra staff member.

All optional Tow Truck business missions (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Beginners can skip most of them but should look to at least invest in the Tow Truck upgrade. It unlocks the Tow Truck Service missions in GTA 5 Online that you can complete to earn between $40,000 and $60,000 usually. Those low on cash can get the Tow Truck Beater, as it is just a rusted variant of the regular truck.

Tow Truck Service requires you to tow a vehicle marked on the map back to your Tow Truck business property, and that can be completed easily within a few minutes. However, you will only get paid once your staff has completed salvaging the towed vehicle.

This takes around 96 minutes, which is two in-game days, but buying the Staff upgrade reduces that to just one in-game day, which is 48 minutes. Therefore, you should definitely get this upgrade if you can afford it.

The Staff upgrade is expensive but worthwhile (Image via YouTube/TGG)

That said, the best way of making money with the Tow Truck business is via Vehicle Robberies. There are a total of five Vehicle Robberies in GTA Online, but only three are randomly made available every week, each featuring some simple setup jobs and a finale.

GTA Online Vehicle Robberies can be started from the computer inside the property (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The stolen vehicles can either be sold or salvaged for parts, with both options paying a couple hundred thousand dollars.

The Tow Truck business' safe earns money passively. The standard safe has a capacity of $100,000; however, that can be increased to $250,000 by purchasing the Wall Safe upgrade.

The Salvage Yard or the Tow Truck business is arguably the best thing to have been added with The Chop Shop DLC update, and it would be great if GTA 6 features something similar.

