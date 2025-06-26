The Declasse Walton L35 Stock in GTA 5 Online is one of the newest cars added by Rockstar Games. The two-seater pickup truck is the stock variant of the classic Walton L35 that gamers can now buy from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. As it’s a brand-new ride added as part of the Money Fronts DLC, it’s natural to be curious about it. Many would want to know about its top speed or overall performance.
That’s why this article shares a few important details about the Declasse Walton L35 Stock in GTA 5 Online so far.
Note: The article is subjective to the writer’s opinion and analysis of the new pickup truck.
Everything to know about the Declasse Walton L35 Stock in GTA 5 Online
The GTA Online Walton L35 Stock was released on June 26, 2025, along with the likes of the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade. Here are a few things to know about it:
1) GTA 5 Online Declasse Walton L35 Stock in real life: Design inspiration
The GTA 5 Walton L35 Stock is seemingly inspired by the real-life 1991-1993 Chevrolet S-10. Players can also find some resemblance to the fourth-generation Toyota Hilux, especially when looking at it from the rear.
Overall, it has a typical classic pickup truck style and vibe to it that many classic car lovers can appreciate.
2) Declasse Walton L35 Stock in GTA 5 Online: Top speed and other performance details
The files of GTA Online Money Fronts DLC update revealed that the Walton L35 Stock runs on a 5-speed engine powering all four wheels. As per the data, the truck maxed out at only 86.37 mph (139.00 km/h), which is not too bad. However, the real performance of this new vehicle is slightly better than that.
Although exact performance details are unknown at the moment, the vehicle is fast enough to complete new Hands on Car Wash missions. We will update its correct top speed and lap timings here as soon as they are available.
3) GTA 5 Online Declasse Walton L35 Stock price
Like the other recently released drip-feed vehicles, the Overflod Suzume for example, the GTA Online Walton L35 is priced at more than $1 million. Players can buy the pickup truck for $1,303,700 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at the moment. However, Rockstar is expected to run discounts on it in the coming months.
Final verdict
Those who love to drive or collect pickup trucks should definitely get the Declasse Walton L35 Stock, both for its classic look as well as the decent performance.
Other latest vehicles and other content you may like to know about:
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Higgins Helitours
- Annis Hardy
- GTA Online Money Laundering
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- GTA Online Podium Vehicle
- GTA Online Flight School lessons
- GTA Online weekly update