List of all GTA Online Flight School lessons (and how to start them)

The GTA Online Flight School lessons have finally returned to the limelight as part of the recent weekly update. The Flight School is where players can sharpen their flying skills by completing various lessons that often involve different aircraft. Till July 2, 2025, players can earn 2x cash and RP by completing these lessons even if they have done it before already, making it a must-try activity for the next few days.
This article shares all of the available GTA Online Flight School lessons one can participate in and guides how to start them or access them.
Note: Some parts of the article are subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis of these lessons.
There are 10 different GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025
As of June 26, 2025, there are 10 different GTA Online Flight lessons one can complete to earn cash and RP. These include combat maneuvering, formation flying, low-flying challenges, and more. Let's quickly take a look at each of their names and the corresponding aircraft:
- Outside Loop (P-996 LAZER)
- Engine Failure (Miljet)
- Chase Parachute (n/a)
- City Landing (Titan)
- Moving Landing (Swift)
- Formation Flight (Besra)
- Shooting Range (Buzzard Attack Chopper)
- Ground Level (Besra)
- Collect Flags (Besra)
- Follow Leader (P-996 LAZER)
As one can note, all of these lessons are different from the ones found in the offline story mode. All of them are eligible for 2x bonuses throughout the week.
How to start GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025
The best way to start the Flight School lessons in the online multiplayer is the same as the story mode - visiting the Exceptionalists Way, Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) as shown in the video above.
Here's a brief step-by-step guide to start them:
- Open the Map.
- Check for the San Andreas Flight School legend on the right side of the screen.
- Set the destination for the Flight School.
- Reach the location and enter the corona.
Keep in mind that these missions get unlocked after achieving Rank 6; so, beginners will have to grind some before accessing them.
Is it worth playing GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025?
The Flight School lessons are not necessary for those who don't fly aircraft much in the game. However, as these lessons are currently offering double rewards, gamers should definitely try them. Even if one doesn't fly aicraft much, these can considered a new way to earn money till July 2, 2025.
The GTA Online Flight School lessons are much more fun to do than the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade delivery missions; however, gamers should try both to earn the maximum amount of money.