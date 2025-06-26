List of all GTA Online Flight School lessons (and how to start them)

The GTA Online Flight School lessons have finally returned to the limelight as part of the recent weekly update. The Flight School is where players can sharpen their flying skills by completing various lessons that often involve different aircraft. Till July 2, 2025, players can earn 2x cash and RP by completing these lessons even if they have done it before already, making it a must-try activity for the next few days.

This article shares all of the available GTA Online Flight School lessons one can participate in and guides how to start them or access them.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis of these lessons.

There are 10 different GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025

Trending

As of June 26, 2025, there are 10 different GTA Online Flight lessons one can complete to earn cash and RP. These include combat maneuvering, formation flying, low-flying challenges, and more. Let's quickly take a look at each of their names and the corresponding aircraft:

Outside Loop (P-996 LAZER) Engine Failure (Miljet) Chase Parachute (n/a) City Landing (Titan) Moving Landing (Swift) Formation Flight (Besra) Shooting Range (Buzzard Attack Chopper) Ground Level (Besra) Collect Flags (Besra) Follow Leader (P-996 LAZER)

As one can note, all of these lessons are different from the ones found in the offline story mode. All of them are eligible for 2x bonuses throughout the week.

Also Check: Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

How to start GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025

The best way to start the Flight School lessons in the online multiplayer is the same as the story mode - visiting the Exceptionalists Way, Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) as shown in the video above.

Here's a brief step-by-step guide to start them:

Open the Map. Check for the San Andreas Flight School legend on the right side of the screen. Set the destination for the Flight School. Reach the location and enter the corona.

Keep in mind that these missions get unlocked after achieving Rank 6; so, beginners will have to grind some before accessing them.

Also Check: GTA Online Junk Energy Skydives

Is it worth playing GTA Online Flight School lessons in 2025?

The Flight School lessons are not necessary for those who don't fly aircraft much in the game. However, as these lessons are currently offering double rewards, gamers should definitely try them. Even if one doesn't fly aicraft much, these can considered a new way to earn money till July 2, 2025.

The GTA Online Flight School lessons are much more fun to do than the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade delivery missions; however, gamers should try both to earn the maximum amount of money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More