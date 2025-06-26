GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride (June 26 to July 2, 2025)

Keeping the tradition of weekly content alive, Rockstar Games just added a new GTA Online Podium Vehicle for players to collect. This time, it’s none other than the Vysser Neo, a two-seater sports car popular for its incredible performance. Moreover, a new Prize Ride is also available in the form of Coil Raiden, a four-door electric sports car that debuted years ago with The Doomsday Heist DLC.

This article shares a few important details regarding the latest GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion and analysis.

New GTA Online Podium Vehicle’s design and performance (June 26 to July 2, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update by Rockstar has brought the Vysser Neo back into the limelight as the brand-new Podium Vehicle. This sports car heavily resembles the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron street supercar. Some of the parts are also seemingly inspired by the following automobiles:

Maserati 3200 GT – Rear lights

2014 VW XL1 – Rear lights alignment

Maserati GranTurismo – Side skirts

Kahn Vengeance – Headlight, bonnet, front grille, and front bumper

Spyker C8 Preliator – Stock wheels

Unlike the new Brute Bobcat Security Stockade, the Vysser Neo is powered by a single-cam V8 engine. According to the popular analyst Broughy1322, the sports car maxes out at 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and completes one lap in about 1:00.977.

New Prize Ride of the Week: Performance and Design (June 26 to July 2, 2025)

The newly available Prize Ride this week is Coil Raiden, a sports car that looks like a 2012-2015 Tesla Model S (pre-facelift). Moreover, its tail light seems to be based on the real-life second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish. Overall, it has a very luxurious look and vibe to it that many car collectors can appreciate.

Unlike the new Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Coil Raider runs on a battery cell in an AWD layout. As per the testing done by Broughy1322, the vehicle possesses a max speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and can complete a lap in 1:03.697. It’s a great vehicle that can be used for completing new Hands on Car Wash business missions.

Rockstar Games will change the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and the Prize Ride car next week on July 3, 2025.

