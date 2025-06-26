  • home icon
  GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)

GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jun 26, 2025 10:42 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for June 26&ndash;July 2, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for June 26–July 2, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has just released new content with its GTA Online weekly update. This includes six vehicles and a new set of missions. Until July 2, 2025, players can get 2x bonuses on Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions as well as on the Junk Energy Skydives. One can also go back to the Flight School Lessons and earn double rewards throughout the week.

Also, Dispatch Work has finally become worth doing with 2x cash and RP. Furthermore, Rockstar has brought back the Juggernaut adversary mode with double bonuses for all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on multiple activities (June 26–July 2, 2025)

New vehicles

New missions

  • Safeguard Delivery Missions

2x Cash and RP

Bonus

  • 2x Air Freight Cargo Crates via Rooster McCraw (Guaranteed)

Players can still earn money and RP by undertaking Hands on Car Wash missions.

List of all featured cars and vehicles in the new GTA Online weekly update today (June 26–July 2, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

  • Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
  • Declasse Walton L35 Stock
  • Lampadati Furore GT
  • Annis Minimus
  • Vapid Peyote Gasser

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Declasse Tampa GT
  • Överflöd Suzume

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

  • Vysser Neo

LSCM Prize Ride

  • Coil Raiden

Premium Test Ride

  • Principe Deveste Eight

Test Track Vehicle this week

  • Declasse Vamos
  • Western Rat Bike
  • Western Daemon

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Existing DLC vehicles that can be purchased

Players can still earn money by locating all GTA Online LS Tags locations every 24 hours.

All discounts for players in the new GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)

50% off

40% off

30% off

It's also recommended to check the Shipwreck location today to earn related rewards.

Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.






