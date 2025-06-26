Rockstar Games has just released new content with its GTA Online weekly update. This includes six vehicles and a new set of missions. Until July 2, 2025, players can get 2x bonuses on Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions as well as on the Junk Energy Skydives. One can also go back to the Flight School Lessons and earn double rewards throughout the week.

Also, Dispatch Work has finally become worth doing with 2x cash and RP. Furthermore, Rockstar has brought back the Juggernaut adversary mode with double bonuses for all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

The New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on multiple activities (June 26–July 2, 2025)

New vehicles

New missions

Safeguard Delivery Missions

2x Cash and RP

Bonus

2x Air Freight Cargo Crates via Rooster McCraw (Guaranteed)

Players can still earn money and RP by undertaking Hands on Car Wash missions.

List of all featured cars and vehicles in the new GTA Online weekly update today (June 26–July 2, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic

Declasse Walton L35 Stock

Lampadati Furore GT

Annis Minimus

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Luxury Autos Showroom

Declasse Tampa GT

Överflöd Suzume

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Vysser Neo

LSCM Prize Ride

Coil Raiden

Premium Test Ride

Principe Deveste Eight

Test Track Vehicle this week

Declasse Vamos

Western Rat Bike

Western Daemon

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Existing DLC vehicles that can be purchased

Players can still earn money by locating all GTA Online LS Tags locations every 24 hours.

All discounts for players in the new GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)

50% off

Precision Rifle - Gun Van

40% off

Dinka Jester Classic

Pegassi Torero

Pfister 811

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Dewbauchee Vagner

Übermacht Rhinehart

Pfister Comet S2

Benefactor SM722

Progen Tyrus

Benefactor LM87

30% off

Buckingham Maverick

McKenzie Field Hangar

Other Hangars

It's also recommended to check the Shipwreck location today to earn related rewards.

