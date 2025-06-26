GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)

Rockstar Games has just released new content with its GTA Online weekly update. This includes six vehicles and a new set of missions. Until July 2, 2025, players can get 2x bonuses on Higgins Helitours Money Laundering Missions as well as on the Junk Energy Skydives. One can also go back to the Flight School Lessons and earn double rewards throughout the week.
Also, Dispatch Work has finally become worth doing with 2x cash and RP. Furthermore, Rockstar has brought back the Juggernaut adversary mode with double bonuses for all participants. There are also up to 50% discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
The New GTA Online weekly update gives double bonuses on multiple activities (June 26–July 2, 2025)
New vehicles
- Brute Bobcat Security Stockade
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Annis Minimus
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Överflöd Suzume
New missions
- Safeguard Delivery Missions
2x Cash and RP
- Dispatch Work
- Juggernaut
- Flight School Lessons
- Junk Energy Skydives
- Money Laundering Missions (via Higgins Helitours)
Bonus
- 2x Air Freight Cargo Crates via Rooster McCraw (Guaranteed)
Players can still earn money and RP by undertaking Hands on Car Wash missions.
List of all featured cars and vehicles in the new GTA Online weekly update today (June 26–July 2, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Annis Minimus
- Vapid Peyote Gasser
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Överflöd Suzume
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Vysser Neo
LSCM Prize Ride
- Coil Raiden
Premium Test Ride
- Principe Deveste Eight
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Declasse Vamos
- Western Rat Bike
- Western Daemon
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Grotti GT500 (The Podium Robbery)
- Obey Omnis e-GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Annis Euros (The Gangbanger Robbery)
Existing DLC vehicles that can be purchased
Players can still earn money by locating all GTA Online LS Tags locations every 24 hours.
All discounts for players in the new GTA Online weekly update (June 26–July 2, 2025)
50% off
- Precision Rifle - Gun Van
40% off
- Dinka Jester Classic
- Pegassi Torero
- Pfister 811
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe
- Dewbauchee Vagner
- Übermacht Rhinehart
- Pfister Comet S2
- Benefactor SM722
- Progen Tyrus
- Benefactor LM87
30% off
- Buckingham Maverick
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- Other Hangars
It's also recommended to check the Shipwreck location today to earn related rewards.