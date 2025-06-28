Free Vysser Neo up for grabs in GTA Online this week (June 28–July 3, 2025)

Rockstar Games has featured another car that players can get for free in GTA Online this week – the Vysser Neo. The two-seater sports car, which looks like a Spyker C8 Aileron, can now be claimed as a Podium Vehicle (one of the rewards on the Lucky Wheel). Players need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours for a chance to win it (or twice if you’re a GTA Plus member).
However, the task is not as simple as it seems, and often involves luck. That’s why it’s important to know whether the Podium Vehicle is worth getting. This article shares a few important details about the Vysser Neo featured in GTA Online this week, till 2:00 am PT on July 3, 2025.
GTA Online this week: Vysser Neo's performance review
The GTA 5 Vysser Neo debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. As per the in-game files, the sports car runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The game data also reveals that the vehicle maxes out at 99.95 mph (160.85 km/h). However, its real performance is much faster than that.
According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Neo can go up to a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.977. This makes it one of the quickest sports cars in GTA Online in 2025.
Here’s how it stands in the top 15 sports cars in terms of lap timings:
- Ubermacht Niobe
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Grotti Stinger TT
- Grotti Itali GTO
- Karin S95
- Enus Paragon S
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Ocelot Pariah
- Bravado Banshee
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Bollokan Envisage
- Invetero Coquette D5
- Vysser Neo
- Overflod Imorgon
Moreover, the Neo’s 4WD layout and high acceleration make it stable on uneven and rough roads. Players just need to watch out for powerslides, as these are shorter but controllable. All of this makes it one of the best vehicles for taking on tasks like the Higgins Helitours Money Laundering missions in GTA Online.
GTA Online this week: Design review of Vysser Neo
Apart from a clear resemblance to the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron street supercar, the Vysser Neo in GTA Online has also seemingly taken design inspiration from the following:
- Maserati 3200 GT
- Maserati GranTurismo
- 2014 VW XL1
- Kahn Vengeance
- Spyker C8 Preliator
Similar to the new Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Neo has a very aerodynamic design that many sports car lovers will appreciate.
The Vysser Neo is certainly among the best things to collect for free in GTA Online this week, before the next weekly update.
