Free Vysser Neo up for grabs in GTA Online this week (June 28–July 3, 2025)

Rockstar Games has featured another car that players can get for free in GTA Online this week – the Vysser Neo. The two-seater sports car, which looks like a Spyker C8 Aileron, can now be claimed as a Podium Vehicle (one of the rewards on the Lucky Wheel). Players need to visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel once every 24 hours for a chance to win it (or twice if you’re a GTA Plus member).

Ad

However, the task is not as simple as it seems, and often involves luck. That’s why it’s important to know whether the Podium Vehicle is worth getting. This article shares a few important details about the Vysser Neo featured in GTA Online this week, till 2:00 am PT on July 3, 2025.

GTA Online this week: Vysser Neo's performance review

Ad

Trending

The GTA 5 Vysser Neo debuted in 2019 with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. As per the in-game files, the sports car runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. The game data also reveals that the vehicle maxes out at 99.95 mph (160.85 km/h). However, its real performance is much faster than that.

According to the testing done by Broughy1322, the Neo can go up to a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:00.977. This makes it one of the quickest sports cars in GTA Online in 2025.

Ad

Here’s how it stands in the top 15 sports cars in terms of lap timings:

Moreover, the Neo’s 4WD layout and high acceleration make it stable on uneven and rough roads. Players just need to watch out for powerslides, as these are shorter but controllable. All of this makes it one of the best vehicles for taking on tasks like the Higgins Helitours Money Laundering missions in GTA Online.

Ad

GTA Online this week: Design review of Vysser Neo

Ad

Apart from a clear resemblance to the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron street supercar, the Vysser Neo in GTA Online has also seemingly taken design inspiration from the following:

Maserati 3200 GT

Maserati GranTurismo

2014 VW XL1

Kahn Vengeance

Spyker C8 Preliator

Similar to the new Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Neo has a very aerodynamic design that many sports car lovers will appreciate.

The Vysser Neo is certainly among the best things to collect for free in GTA Online this week, before the next weekly update.

Ad

Other latest news and content to check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More