GTA 5 Enhanced is now 50% off in the Steam Summer Sale 2025

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 is currently live for PC players, and GTA 5 Enhanced is a part of it. The popular open-world game can currently be purchased at half its price, making it one of the best deals of the summer. For those who may not know, GTA 5 Enhanced is the latest and complete version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for PC players, released by Rockstar Games in March 2025.
This article further explores the discounted price of GTA 5 Enhanced as part of the Steam Summer Sale 2025 and highlights the best features of this version.
50% off on GTA 5 Enhanced is a great deal as part of the Steam Summer Sale 2025
As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, GTA 5 Enhanced is available for a flat 50% off on its price, making it one of the best deals of the Steam Summer Sale 2025. Here’s the exact discounted price of the title on Steam right now:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced - $14.99
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced & Great White Shark Card - $19.79
Keep in mind that the Steam Summer Sale 2025 will end next month on July 10, 2025, and the game will likely go back to its full price afterwards.
The Steam page is also promoting the newly released Money Fronts DLC for the Grand Theft Auto 5 Online experience. It is a brand new summer update for the multiplayer title that has added tons of new content in 2025.
Rockstar even released brand new content yesterday, June 26, 2025, adding the following things for gamers to enjoy:
- Överflöd Suzume
- Grotti LSCM Cheetah Classic
- Annis Minimus
- Declasse Tampa GT
- Declasse Walton L35 Stock
- Brute Bobcat Security Stockade
- Safeguard Delivery
Buying the Enhanced edition in the Steam Summer Sale 2025 event also gives free access to the multiplayer experience and all of the new content without any additional fee.
Some of the previously added fresh content to the game includes the following:
- The Smoke on the Water
- Higgins Helitours
- Hands on Car Wash
- Mr. Faber Work
- Karin Everon RS
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT X
- Karin Woodlander
- Annis Hardy
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
Those who already own a copy of the GTA 5 Legacy on Steam can upgrade to the GTA 5 Enhanced edition at no extra cost.
