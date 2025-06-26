GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries: How to start, locations, and more

Players can now start working for organizations like Gruppe Sechs Security and Bobcat Security via GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries. These are brand-new quests added from the drip-feed of the title's recent Money Fronts DLC, which came out on June 17, 2025. The new delivery missions, introduced with the June 26, 2025, weekly update, can be played without any investment, and they pay decently.

That said, some players, particularly beginners, may require some assistance. So, in this article, we will take a look at how to start GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries, and other important things to know about them.

GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries: All you need to know

Bobcat Security building in Terminal, Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The June 26, 2025, GTA Online weekly update has introduced delivery missions for the Gruppe Sechs Security and Bobcat Security firms. These involve driving the Stockade truck for the two organizations, delivering high-value goods, often with enemies in pursuit.

To start GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries for either firm, you must visit their respective outlets, stand in the mission marker at those locations, and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen.

Once the mission starts, drive the assigned Stockade to the marked location. The payout will be mentioned in the bottom right corner, but note that it will decrease as the vehicle takes significant damage. Additionally, enemy NPCs can attack you on the journey, just like in Ammu-Nation Contracts.

GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries: Gruppe Sechs Security location

Safeguard Delivery location for Gruppe Sechs Security (Image via Rockstar Games)

The location shown in the image above is where Safeguard Deliveries for Gruppe Sechs Security can be initiated. It is in a district called Pillbox Hill, somewhat in the middle of Los Santos.

GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries: Bobcat Security location

Safeguard Delivery location for Bobcat Security (Image via Rockstar Games)

The location shown in the image above is where Safeguard Deliveries for Bobcat Security can be initiated. It is in a district called Terminal, close to the bottom of the map.

GTA 5 Online Safeguard Deliveries: Payout and other rewards

GTA Online Money Fronts Safeguard Deliveries generally pay close to $20,000. This isn't much, but decent enough considering the kind of work.

Completing five deliveries for Gruppe Sechs Security rewards The Defender outfit, and doing the same for Bobcat Security gets you The Bobcat Security Driver outfit.

Furthermore, completing one delivery for Bobcat Security unlocks the Trade Price of the Brute Bobcat Security Stockade at Warstock Cache and Carry, which is $1,830,375 ($2,440,500 is the usual price).

