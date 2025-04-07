Is Grotti Itali RSX still worth buying in GTA Online after Oscar Guzman's update?

The Grotti Itali RSX is one of many vehicles available in GTA Online in 2025. While the recently released Oscar Guzman Flies Again update added new ones, the Itali RSX remains a popular choice in the Grand Theft Auto community, and for good reason. Not only does it look like a real-life Ferrari SF90 Stradale but it also performs exceptionally well on the road.

However, some may wonder if the ride is worth getting with so many other choices available in the game. To answer the question, yes, the Grotti Itali RSX is still worth getting in GTA Online for its exotic design and impressive performance. Read on to learn more about the car.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the vehicle.

Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online (post-Oscar Guzman update): Design inspiration

Despite the release of new vehicles with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, the Grotti Itali RSX is still considered one of the best-looking sports cars in GTA Online. Debuting in Los Santos in 2020, the two-seater has seemingly taken design inspiration from the following real-life automobiles:

Ferrari SF90 Stradale – Overall design

– Overall design Ferrari F8 Tributo – Rear fascia

– Rear fascia Ferrari SP38 Deborah – Headlights (both shape and positioning)

– Headlights (both shape and positioning) Pininfarina Battista – Small ventilation and side skirts

– Small ventilation and side skirts Lamborghini Centenario – Front fascia, including front splitter and grille

Moreover, the Itali RSX features the following visual characteristics that give it an aerodynamic profile:

Front body:

Manufacturer emblem

Front boot

Narrow headlamps w/ LED strips

Slightly narrowed front intake

Large-sized carbon-fiber splitters

Side body:

Small vortex generator (on the roof)

Sleek mirror wings

Carbon-fiber skirts

Rectangular lights on its front quarters

Rear body:

Carbon-fibre diffuser

Two rounded titanium exhausts

Manufacturer emblem

Aerodynamic spoiler mounted on an elevated support

A set of rectangular tail lamps

All of this helps the ride stand out in the busy streets of Los Santos. However, it’s also important to know what’s under the hood and how fast it can go.

Grotti Itali RSX in GTA Online: Performance review

According to the in-game files, the GTA Online Itali RSX is powered by a V12 engine with an 8-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. As per popular tester Broughy1322, the sports car can reach a top speed of 134.50 mph (216.46 km/h), making it one of the fastest non-HSW cars in the game. It also has impressive acceleration, completing one lap in just 1:00.844 seconds.

The Itali RSX also has excellent crash deformation, which is an advantage when you use it for getaway purposes.

Final verdict

If you want an all-rounder value-for-money car, the Grotti Itali RSX is a great choice even in 2025. It is purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for $3,465,000-$2,598,750 (less on any ongoing discount).

