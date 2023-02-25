5 reasons to own Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online features numerous cars in its huge catalog of vehicles, but there’s one particular ride that has made a name for itself within the multiplayer game's loyal community – the Ocelot Pariah. This is a 2-seater civilian sports car that has been featured in the game since The Doomsday Heist update.

Despite being a relatively old car, it's still in a league of its own thanks to its incredible performance. Considering that it’s 2023, some may wonder why they should pick this vehicle when there are dozens of other options available. To help players make the right choice, this article will list out five reasons why they should buy the Ocelot Pariah in GTA Online.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

5 reasons why the Ocelot Pariah is special in GTA Online, even in 2023

1) Aston Martin and Ferrari come together in a single body

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the most interesting cars in GTA Online as it's inspired by two of the best automobile manufacturers in the world, Aston Martin and Ferrari. Essentially, this vehicle is based on the following real-life cars for different body parts:

Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari Portofino

For car enthusiasts, this makes it a must-have set of wheels to store in the new GTA Online 50-car garage.

2) A sporty yet elegant design

Although the Ocelot Pariah is based on real-life vehicles, Rockstar made sure to incorporate something special to make it stand out from other cars. The front side of the car features a carbon-fiber splitter that spans the entire width of the vehicle. The main grille predominates the upper-front portion of the car, giving it a distinctive look.

The bulky fenders and black-colored side skirts add to the overall appeal and make this incredible ride look truly fantastic. Like the Furore GT, the rear side of the vehicle features a squared outline and a concave-shaped upper area with modern tail lamps.

3) Powerful beast under the hood

Like every other GTA Online car, it’s not just about the Ocelot Pariah's appearance, but what’s under the hood as well. This civilian sports car is powered by a twin-cam four-cylinder engine that comes with an air filter on the intake. The powerful engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox that powers the rear wheels. Interestingly, the Pariah's engine sounds like the Jester's and Coquette's, with minor similarities to the Tailgater and Comet.

All of this gives the vehicle the necessary power to compete with some of the best rides that the game has to offer.

4) Incredible top speed

As for performance, Ocelot Pariah holds the second-highest top speed of 136.00 mph (218.87 km/h) in the sports class, only lagging behind the Annis ZR380. Furthermore, it has a record lap time of 1:00.828, making it the perfect choice for a getaway vehicle.

This truly puts the Pariah into a league of its own, excelling in the sports class and competing directly with the superclass vehicles. Despite the engine being a mere inline-four, it delivers supercar levels of performance, which even results in wheelspin due to the sheer power involved. Players can use this amazing ride for Sports-class races in the game.

5) Pocket-friendly in the long run

The Ocelot Pariah is one of the most decently-prized vehicles when compared to other powerful cars in GTA Online. It's currently available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport in-game website for a price of $1,420,000 and can be fully customized at Los Santos Customs.

Essentially, everything that the Ocelot Pariah brings to the table justifies the cost of owning it. Players can consider it a one-time investment as they probably won’t need another one for a while. They can rely on this ride for the most time-sensitive missions and watch their bank balance increase every day.

With the opening of a new 50-car garage, it’s the best time to start collecting amazing cars such as the Ocelot Pariah and stand out from any competition in your day-to-day hustle.

