50 most customizable cars to store in the new GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage

A new 50-car garage on Eclipse Boulevard street was recently added to GTA Online as part of a weekly update that reignited the customized car culture among fans. As its name suggests, players can now store 50 different vehicles in the multi-floor garage and even showcase their car collection to their friends by hosting them within.
While there are hundreds of vehicles to choose from, a few customizable cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are particularly worthy of being parked in the new garage. These automobiles are listed in random order and have amazing modifications available.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
Karin Sultan RS and other super customizable GTA Online cars to store in the Eclipse Blvd Garage
Listed below are the 50 most customizable cars that players can park in the Eclipse Blvd Garage in GTA Online:
- Toundra Panthere
- Übermacht Zion Classic
- Karin Previon
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Declasse Tahoma Coupe
- Karin Sultan RS
- Dinka Postlude
- Overflod Entity MT
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody
- Vapid Dominator ASP
- BF Weevil Custom
- Pfister Comet S2
- Annis Elegy Retro Custom
- Dinka Kanjo SJ
- Annis 300R
- Weeny Dynasty
- Annis Savestra
- Übermacht Sentinel Classic
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Weeny Issi Classic
- Annis ZR350
- Pfister Comet Safari
- Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom
- Karin Calico GTF
- Annis Euros
- Dinka Jester RR
- Karin 190z
- Lampadati Corsita
- Karin S95
- Declasse Granger 3600LX
- Bravado Buffalo STX
- Enus Deity
- Emperor Vectre
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Dinka RT3000
- Karin Futo GTX
- Obey Tailgater S
- Enus Jubilee
- Declasse Tornado Custom
- Lampadati Cinquemila
- Dinka Sugoi
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Overflod Imorgon
- Annis Remus
- Dinka Jester Classic
- Vapid Riata
- Obey I-Wagen
While all these cars complement the GTA Online 50-car garage well, players can still add their favorite rides to the mix.
What is the best customizable car in GTA Online in 2023?
While customization depends on one’s preference and style, the Dinka Kanjo SJ is a GTA Online car that embraces modifications. It is a two-seater civilian compact tuner that was added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Car enthusiasts will immediately notice that the vehicle takes inspiration from the Honda Civic (EM/EJ) cars.
Despite its average performance, the automobile surprisingly has many customization options that allow GTA Online players to personalize it. Motorheads can also modify the car to resemble the Honda Civic (1993) from The Fast and the Furious, making it one of the best-looking rides in the game.
If done correctly, the Dinka Kanjo SJ can also be customized to make it look like Danny Yamoto’s Civic from the movie, especially if players apply the “Pisswasser Blue Gold” livery on it. Here's a list of modifications available for the vehicle:
- Armor
- Brakes
- Front Bumpers
- Rear Bumpers
- Air Filters
- Engine Covers
- Engine Tunes
- Strut Brace
- Exhausts
- Explosives
- Fenders
- Hood Catches
- Hoods
- Horns
- Dash
- Doors
- Seats
- Steering Wheels
- Headlights
- Neon Kits
- Livery
- Mirrors
- Plates
- Respray
- Roll Cages
- Roofs
- Roof Fins
- Side Panel
- Skirts
- Splitters
- Spoilers
- Sunstrips
- Suspension
- Transmission
- Turbo Wheels
- Windows
The Dinka Kanjo SJ is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.
With many unreleased Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles set to be launched in GTA Online this year, it is the perfect time to invest in the 50-car garage.