50 most customizable cars to store in the new GTA Online Eclipse Blvd Garage

A new 50-car garage on Eclipse Boulevard street was recently added to GTA Online as part of a weekly update that reignited the customized car culture among fans. As its name suggests, players can now store 50 different vehicles in the multi-floor garage and even showcase their car collection to their friends by hosting them within.

While there are hundreds of vehicles to choose from, a few customizable cars in Grand Theft Auto Online are particularly worthy of being parked in the new garage. These automobiles are listed in random order and have amazing modifications available.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Karin Sultan RS and other super customizable GTA Online cars to store in the Eclipse Blvd Garage

Listed below are the 50 most customizable cars that players can park in the Eclipse Blvd Garage in GTA Online:

Toundra Panthere

Übermacht Zion Classic

Karin Previon

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Declasse Tahoma Coupe

Karin Sultan RS

Dinka Postlude

Overflod Entity MT

Ubermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

Vapid Dominator ASP

BF Weevil Custom

Pfister Comet S2

Annis Elegy Retro Custom

Dinka Kanjo SJ

Annis 300R

Weeny Dynasty

Annis Savestra

Übermacht Sentinel Classic

Vapid Dominator GTX

Weeny Issi Classic

Annis ZR350

Pfister Comet Safari

Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

Karin Calico GTF

Annis Euros

Dinka Jester RR

Karin 190z

Lampadati Corsita

Karin S95

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Bravado Buffalo STX

Enus Deity

Emperor Vectre

Benefactor Feltzer

Vulcar Warrener HKR

Dinka RT3000

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Enus Jubilee

Declasse Tornado Custom

Lampadati Cinquemila

Dinka Sugoi

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Dinka Blista Kanjo

Overflod Imorgon

Annis Remus

Dinka Jester Classic

Vapid Riata

Obey I-Wagen

While all these cars complement the GTA Online 50-car garage well, players can still add their favorite rides to the mix.

What is the best customizable car in GTA Online in 2023?

While customization depends on one’s preference and style, the Dinka Kanjo SJ is a GTA Online car that embraces modifications. It is a two-seater civilian compact tuner that was added to the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. Car enthusiasts will immediately notice that the vehicle takes inspiration from the Honda Civic (EM/EJ) cars.

Despite its average performance, the automobile surprisingly has many customization options that allow GTA Online players to personalize it. Motorheads can also modify the car to resemble the Honda Civic (1993) from The Fast and the Furious, making it one of the best-looking rides in the game.

If done correctly, the Dinka Kanjo SJ can also be customized to make it look like Danny Yamoto’s Civic from the movie, especially if players apply the “Pisswasser Blue Gold” livery on it. Here's a list of modifications available for the vehicle:

Armor

Brakes

Front Bumpers

Rear Bumpers

Air Filters

Engine Covers

Engine Tunes

Strut Brace

Exhausts

Explosives

Fenders

Hood Catches

Hoods

Horns

Dash

Doors

Seats

Steering Wheels

Headlights

Neon Kits

Livery

Mirrors

Plates

Respray

Roll Cages

Roofs

Roof Fins

Side Panel

Skirts

Splitters

Spoilers

Sunstrips

Suspension

Transmission

Turbo Wheels

Windows

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500.

With many unreleased Los Santos Drug Wars vehicles set to be launched in GTA Online this year, it is the perfect time to invest in the 50-car garage.

