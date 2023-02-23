GTA Online Street Dealers vs. Drug Dealers in GTA Chinatown Wars: Are they both similar?

GTA Online's Street Dealers were added to the title by Rockstar Games last week and quickly gained gamers' attention worldwide. These NPCs (non-playable characters) deal in specific drugs, and players can sell their preferred items to them in exchange for cash. However, this is not the first time the Grand Theft Auto series has seen a feature like this.

GTA Chinatown Wars, a title released in 2009 for Nintendo DS, introduced Drug Dealers for players to peddle drugs in Liberty City. Long-time fans of the series see a lot of similarities between these two features; however, they do present a few dissimilarities.

This article will also point out the similarities and differences between them. Let’s learn everything about GTA Online's Street Dealers and Chinatown Wars' Drug Dealers.

GTA Online Street Dealers: Every hustler's good friend

GTA Online's Street Dealers are random NPC gang members who spawn in the game every day at three different locations. These individuals purchase select drugs from players who run the following popular businesses:

Acid Lab

Motorcycle Clubs

Nightclubs

The Street Dealers feature allows gamers to sell items without the involvement of Sell Missions, thereby saving them precious time. Buyers even pay higher prices for the items they are looking for, which can be one of the following:

Cocaine

Weed

Acid

Meth

Everything to know about the Drug Dealer in GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA Chinatown Wars' Drug Dealers, a feature that introduced NPCs whom players can find throughout Liberty City. Gamers, as the protagonist Huang Lee, can trade six different drugs with them:

Acid

Downers

Heroin

Coke

Weed

Ecstasy

Each dealer will sell or buy these products for a much higher or lower price than normal, as they all deal in a variety of drugs. Players can even increase their profits by buying an item from one gang and then selling it to the other.

Street Dealers are more or less Drug Dealers seen in Chinatown Wars

After going through both features separately, it’s time to look at a few similarities between the two. Here is a list of aspects shared by Street Dealers and Drug Dealers:

Both of them purchase drugs from players. They offer a higher price for specific drugs. They are available in the open world. They both deal in Acid and Weed.

However, there are some differences between the two, as mentioned below:

While Drug Dealers present themselves in a specific location on the map, Street Dealers spawn in random locations. Street Dealers only purchase products, whereas gamers can even buy items from Drug Dealers. There are a total of 80 different dealers in Chinatown Wars, while Grand Theft Auto Online can only have three every 24 hours. Drug Dealers deal in six types of products, while street ones only purchase four.

Even though both features are fundamentally the same, Street Dealers is an improved version of Drug Dealers.

The developers seem to be embracing the history of the series while working on their next title. Fans can expect the rest of the Los Santos Drug Wars drip-feed content to be released soon.

