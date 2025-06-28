  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Free Coil Raiden in the new GTA 5 Online update (June 28 - July 3, 2025)

Free Coil Raiden in the new GTA 5 Online update (June 28 - July 3, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Published Jun 28, 2025 18:00 GMT
Free Coil Raiden in the new GTA 5 Online update (June 28 - July 3, 2025)
A report on the free Coil Raiden currently available in the new GTA 5 Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA 5 Online update is currently live, and gamers can now acquire another car for free – the Coil Raiden. The four-seater electric sports car is currently being featured as the Prize Ride of the Week, allowing car enthusiasts to win it. All a player has to do is finish the LSCM Series in the top five positions for three days in a row. However, one may wonder if the vehicle is even worth putting in the effort.

Ad

That’s why this article shares a few important details about the Coil Raiden currently obtainable in the GTA 5 Online update till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA 5 Online update: Coil Raiden’s performance review (June 28 - July 3, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The GTA Online Coil Raiden debuted in the popular multiplayer title in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist DLC update. As per the in-game data, the electric vehicle seemingly runs on a large battery cell, giving it a top speed of 97.09 mph (156.25 km/h). However, it performs much faster than that.

Upon being fully upgraded, the Raiden can go up to a maximum speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.697. While it may not look that fast, the vehicle beats the following popular rides in terms of lap timings:

Ad
  1. Coil Raiden
  2. Invetero Coquette D10
  3. Maibatsu Penumbra FF
  4. Pfister Comet
  5. Annis 300R
  6. Dewbauchee Seven-70
  7. Dinka Jester RR
  8. Grotti Bestia GTS
  9. Annis Euros
  10. Dewbauchee Specter Custom
  11. Vapid Flash GT
  12. Lampadati Komoda
  13. Annis Remus
  14. Dinka RT300
  15. Toundra Panthere

Unlike the new LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Raiden is considered one of the best getaway vehicles for its phenomenal take-off after taking a full stop. This makes it easier to navigate through the busy streets of Los Santos, where one has to use the brakes a lot. The electric vehicle also possesses a good turning radius and can be reversed faster than other similar rides.

Ad

Players can use the Coil Raiden to complete the Higgins Helitours Money Laundering missions boosted in the latest GTA 5 Online update.

GTA 5 Online update: Coil Raiden’s design review

youtube-cover
Ad

Let’s explore this vehicle's design for those who appreciate a good-looking car. While the overall design of the Coil Raiden looks like a Tesla Model S, its taillights are seemingly inspired by those of the Aston Martin Vanquish (2nd generation). It also resembles the Jaguar XFR (2011) and Maserati Quattroporte due to its 4-door coupe styling.

Overall, the electric car has a pretty simple yet elegant design that many can appreciate. The availability of dozens of customization options also allows players to tweak their design according to their liking.

Ad

Apart from the Coil Raiden, the latest GTA 5 Online update also allows gamers to grab a Vysser Neo before 2:00 PT, July 3, 2025.

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications