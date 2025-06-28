Free Coil Raiden in the new GTA 5 Online update (June 28 - July 3, 2025)

A new GTA 5 Online update is currently live, and gamers can now acquire another car for free – the Coil Raiden. The four-seater electric sports car is currently being featured as the Prize Ride of the Week, allowing car enthusiasts to win it. All a player has to do is finish the LSCM Series in the top five positions for three days in a row. However, one may wonder if the vehicle is even worth putting in the effort.

That’s why this article shares a few important details about the Coil Raiden currently obtainable in the GTA 5 Online update till 2:00 am PT, July 3, 2025.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective to the writer's opinion and analysis.

GTA 5 Online update: Coil Raiden’s performance review (June 28 - July 3, 2025)

The GTA Online Coil Raiden debuted in the popular multiplayer title in 2017 as part of The Doomsday Heist DLC update. As per the in-game data, the electric vehicle seemingly runs on a large battery cell, giving it a top speed of 97.09 mph (156.25 km/h). However, it performs much faster than that.

Upon being fully upgraded, the Raiden can go up to a maximum speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.697. While it may not look that fast, the vehicle beats the following popular rides in terms of lap timings:

Unlike the new LSCM Cheetah Classic, the Raiden is considered one of the best getaway vehicles for its phenomenal take-off after taking a full stop. This makes it easier to navigate through the busy streets of Los Santos, where one has to use the brakes a lot. The electric vehicle also possesses a good turning radius and can be reversed faster than other similar rides.

Players can use the Coil Raiden to complete the Higgins Helitours Money Laundering missions boosted in the latest GTA 5 Online update.

GTA 5 Online update: Coil Raiden’s design review

Let’s explore this vehicle's design for those who appreciate a good-looking car. While the overall design of the Coil Raiden looks like a Tesla Model S, its taillights are seemingly inspired by those of the Aston Martin Vanquish (2nd generation). It also resembles the Jaguar XFR (2011) and Maserati Quattroporte due to its 4-door coupe styling.

Overall, the electric car has a pretty simple yet elegant design that many can appreciate. The availability of dozens of customization options also allows players to tweak their design according to their liking.

Apart from the Coil Raiden, the latest GTA 5 Online update also allows gamers to grab a Vysser Neo before 2:00 PT, July 3, 2025.

