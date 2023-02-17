The Toundra Panthere has finally made its debut in GTA Online in the latest weekly update. It costs $2,170,000, and players can buy it from Legendary Motorsport. However, some might wonder why they should consider purchasing this new Sports car.

Several reasons exist, although the ones most relevant will be tied to the vehicle's performance and customization. Here is a quick rundown of the important stats:

Price: $2,170,000

$2,170,000 Top Speed: 122.5 mph

122.5 mph Lap Time: 1:06.133

1:06.133 Vehicle Class: Sports

This Toundra Panthere isn't a must-have with these stats, yet it's still a fine sports car for those who want to expand their collection.

The Toundra Panthere in GTA Online: Performance, price, and review

A screenshot of the new automobile (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who wish to purchase the new vehicle can do so by completing the following tasks:

Access the in-game Internet (most easily done through the phone). Click on 'Travel and Transport.' Click on 'Legendary Motorsport.' The Toundra Panthere should be one of the first vehicles you see near the top. It will cost $2,170,000. There is no Trade Price.

The in-game website would state that this car has the following stats:

Speed: 84.69

84.69 Acceleration: 86.55

86.55 Braking: 28.00

28.00 Handling: 100.00

However, in-game statistics can usually be skewed. That's why a more accurate analysis might be useful.

Toundra Panthere performance in GTA Online

Broughy1322's data is usually the most reliable regarding true top speeds and lap times. For example, the in-game data suggests that this vehicle can notch up to 98.08 mph, but the evidence from testing shows that it's actually 122.50 mph.

That's a stark difference, yet one might be curious how it compares to other sports cars in GTA Online. Here is the ranking based on Broughy1322's data regarding its placement in the sports car category:

Lap Time: 65th place out of 101

65th place out of 101 Top Speed: 23rd place out of 101

Ultimately, the Toundra Panthere is a decent car that doesn't change the meta for races. It can be prone to oversteering, and its handling isn't as good as the in-game data would suggest.

Another screenshot of this car (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just for reference, the fastest sports car in lap time (the Itali GTO) has a record of 0:59.727. A time of 1:06.133 isn't impressive by comparison. In terms of top speed, the Toundra Panthere goes up to 122.5 mph, which is significantly lower than the HSW trio in the sports car class. The latter can reach 153 mph and higher.

Do note that the new vehicle from this week's update has no HSW modifications, so its top speed and lap time cannot get any better. Rockstar Games almost never buffs vehicles, so what players see above is what they'll get with this automobile.

Is the Toundra Panthere worth it in GTA Online?

A gamer's customized version of this car (Image via BoozeCom)

This isn't a meta-defining vehicle by any means, yet it is still a cool car to tinker with in GTA Online. Spending $2,170,000 is a bit much for the average player, but those at the end-game can easily buy it, especially since there is a new 50-car garage that can hold it.

Poll : Would you buy the Toundra Panthere? Yes No 0 votes