5 reasons to own Ubermacht Rhinehart in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update is here, introducing a new Podium Vehicle in the game. Players have a chance of winning the Ubermacht Rhinehart through November 29, 2023, by spinning The Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino. However, there is a one in 20 chance of getting the Podium Vehicle with the wheel being allowed to be spun only once a day.

Those interested can also consider purchasing the Ubermacht Rhinehart from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The car might look like a regular ride, but it has some great attributes. On that note, let's look at five reasons to own an Ubermacht Rhinehart in GTA Online in 2023.

Ubermacht Rhinehart in GTA Online: Impressive top speed and four other reasons to own the car

1) Based on a real-life BMW car

This is what a standard Rhinehart looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto titles do not feature any actual brands but, instead, have fictional ones based on them. This also applies to car manufacturers, and the in-game version of BMW seems to be Ubermacht. Those interested in collecting BMW-like cars in GTA Online should add the Ubermacht Rhinehart to their collection.

The vehicle's design is primarily based on the BMW M5 Touring, with very few visual differences between the car and its real-life counterpart. Rhinehart's interior is fairly standard but still boasts a sleek and modern look. It is, interestingly, one of the fastest BMW-based cars in the game.

2) Impressive top speed

The Ubermacht Rhinehart has a powerful engine that works in tandem with an eight-speed gearbox. As per YouTuber Broughy1322's performance tests, it can attain an impressive top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h), which is an asset in missions that require traveling long distances besides competing in races.

Rockstar Games' acceleration rating for the Rhinehart is 84.75, which is also good. It can be further improved via customization options like Turbo Tuning and standard engine upgrades. Needless to say, this will cost some extra money, although it is worth spending on this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

3) Liveries

Liveries can potentially enhance any vehicle's looks drastically. Rockstar makes them available for certain rides, and the Ubermacht Rhinehart is, luckily, one of them. There are 12 liveries available for this car, excluding the blank livery. Players can apply them at any vehicle workshop, such as Los Santos Customs.

The cheapest livery costs $18,240, while the most expensive one is $26,789. There are also some other interesting customization options available for the Rhinehart to improve its design. With the bonuses applied with today's GTA Online weekly update, players should be able to afford them easily.

4) Four seats

Standard Rhinehart seats (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Ubermacht Rhinehart has space for four people, which means players can easily accommodate their friends in it while completing tasks or exploring the game's map. As mentioned, it is also fast and can be very useful for such activities in GTA Online.

Since some missions require players to travel with multiple in-game characters, the Rhinehart's seating capacity can be an asset in such situations. Although having four seats isn't a necessity most times, it is still an added bonus.

5) Reasonable price

The Ubermacht Rhinehart's page in Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

The Ubermacht Rhinehart costs $1,598,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos. While not cheap, it still carries a reasonable price tag in the context of the game. Given the performance it offers, buying the Rhinehart for a little over $1.5 million is still a good deal.

Players can use it to grind Grand Theft Auto Online, preparing for this year's Winter Update, which is seemingly arriving in a few weeks. Whether the car will return in the forthcoming title remains a mystery. For now, fans are hoping that more details are revealed in the upcoming GTA 6 trailer.

