GTA Online weekly update (April 17-23, 2025)

Another special GTA Online weekly update is now live in Los Santos, and this time, it’s all about celebrating the 4/20 week. Rockstar Games is now giving a few 4/20-themed freebies and has added a new game mode featuring Lamar Davis. Till April 23, 2025, the new adversary mode will provide 2x bonuses, making it a must-try thing in the game this week. Moreover, 3x cash and RP are now being rewarded for completing Weed Sell Missions.

Furthermore, Street Dealers are back in the limelight. They are all giving 2x money in exchange for certain products. On the occasion of 4/20 week, Rockstar has boosted the production speed for Organic Produce as well as Weed Farms. A new collectible can also be unlocked by completing a certain challenge in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Additionally, a discount of up to 50% is available on select in-game items, including popular cars and vehicles.

New GTA Online weekly update is all about celebrating the 4/20 week with related bonuses (April 17-23, 2025)

Free log-in rewards

Gold 420 Pendant

Yeti Earth Day Outfit

Green 420 Festival Outfit

New game mode

GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)

3x Cash and RP

Biker Business Supplies Sell Missions (Weed Farm)

Organic Produce Nightclub Sell Missions (Weed)

2x Cash

2x Production Speed Boost

Weed Farms

Organic Produce

Rare collectible

Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie (Complete a Biker Sell Mission)

FIB Priority File

Players can take advantage of all the aforementioned bonuses as part of the ongoing GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025.

All cars and vehicles to check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 17-23, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport

Western Cliffhanger

Declasse Vamos

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Lampadati Viseris

Benefactor XLS

Luxury Autos Showroom

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

LSCM Prize Ride

Premium Test Ride

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Test Track Vehicle this week

Western Zombie Bobber

Shítzu Hakuchou

Dinka Enduro

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

Players can still hunt the GTA Online LS Tags and earn additional money and RP throughout the week.

List of all weekly discounts to claim in the new GTA Online weekly update today (April 17-23, 2025)

100% off (FREE)

50% off

Weed Farm Businesses (+ Upgrades)

40% off

Battle Rifle (Plus benefits)

Tactical SMG (Gun Van)

30% off

Lastly, Shipwreck locations are still available and hand out rewards to players who find them every 24 hours.

