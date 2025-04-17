GTA Online weekly update (April 17-23, 2025)

Another special GTA Online weekly update is now live in Los Santos, and this time, it’s all about celebrating the 4/20 week. Rockstar Games is now giving a few 4/20-themed freebies and has added a new game mode featuring Lamar Davis. Till April 23, 2025, the new adversary mode will provide 2x bonuses, making it a must-try thing in the game this week. Moreover, 3x cash and RP are now being rewarded for completing Weed Sell Missions.
Furthermore, Street Dealers are back in the limelight. They are all giving 2x money in exchange for certain products. On the occasion of 4/20 week, Rockstar has boosted the production speed for Organic Produce as well as Weed Farms. A new collectible can also be unlocked by completing a certain challenge in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Additionally, a discount of up to 50% is available on select in-game items, including popular cars and vehicles.
New GTA Online weekly update is all about celebrating the 4/20 week with related bonuses (April 17-23, 2025)
Free log-in rewards
- Gold 420 Pendant
- Yeti Earth Day Outfit
- Green 420 Festival Outfit
New game mode
GTA Online Hunting Pack (Get Lamar)
3x Cash and RP
- Biker Business Supplies Sell Missions (Weed Farm)
- Organic Produce Nightclub Sell Missions (Weed)
2x Cash
2x Production Speed Boost
- Weed Farms
- Organic Produce
Rare collectible
- Güffy Drug Rug Hoodie (Complete a Biker Sell Mission)
FIB Priority File
Players can take advantage of all the aforementioned bonuses as part of the ongoing GTA 5 Online 420 update 2025.
All cars and vehicles to check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update today (April 17-23, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport
- Western Cliffhanger
- Declasse Vamos
- Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio
- Lampadati Viseris
- Benefactor XLS
Luxury Autos Showroom
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
LSCM Prize Ride
Premium Test Ride
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
Test Track Vehicle this week
- Western Zombie Bobber
- Shítzu Hakuchou
- Dinka Enduro
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Lampadati Viseris (The Duggan Robbery)
- Canis Kamacho (The McTony Robbery)
- Grotti GT500 (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
Players can still hunt the GTA Online LS Tags and earn additional money and RP throughout the week.
List of all weekly discounts to claim in the new GTA Online weekly update today (April 17-23, 2025)
100% off (FREE)
50% off
- Weed Farm Businesses (+ Upgrades)
40% off
- Battle Rifle (Plus benefits)
- Tactical SMG (Gun Van)
30% off
- Declasse Draugur
- Nagasaki Shotaro
- Annis S80RR
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Annis RE-7B
- Lampadati Tigon
- Übermacht Rhinehart
- Pegassi Ignus
Lastly, Shipwreck locations are still available and hand out rewards to players who find them every 24 hours.
