5 reasons to own Lampadati Tigon supercar in GTA Online (July 2023)

The Lampadati Tigon is one of the most distinctive cars in GTA Online, added with the Grand Theft Auto Online: Los Santos Summer Special update on August 2020. It is a supercar with cool aerodynamic designs and top-notch performance. While the car was in the game for three years, Rockstar Games removed it from the stores with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, it has now returned to the game, and players are going gaga over it.

Most veteran players already have the Lampadati Tigon supercar in their garages, and they’ve tried and tested every aspect of it. However, many new players are still skeptical about its power and performance. This article lists five reasons why players should get the GTA Online supercar in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five reasons why the Lampadati Tigon is a must-buy thing in GTA Online in July 2023

1) Limited-time vehicle

The first and most important reason to own the Lampadati Tigon is that it is a limited-time vehicle in the game. Rockstar Games brought it back with the July 6 GTA Online weekly update, and will be available till July 12, 2023. Players can purchase the vehicle from the Luxury Autos showroom during this period.

While the vehicle typically used to cost $2,310,000, the Luxury Autos showroom may charge a higher amount due to its preinstalled customizations. Nonetheless, it is a great deal for car collectors. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans also want to see this car in the upcoming game.

2) Catchy looks

The Lampadati Tigon has a unique design that makes it look iconic and catchy on the street. While the GTA Online NPCs are guaranteed to comment on the car's looks, other players’ attentions will also be attracted by the vehicle's presence.

It is based on the real-life De Tomaso P72 with minor influences from the Ultima RS and Lancia New Stratos concept car. It has a rounded body and a symmetrical curvy shape. Although the GTA Online car has a roof, it is mostly glass and has gullwing doors.

3) Performance

The performance of the Lampadati Tigon is also something that players cannot ignore. Despite being nearly three years old, it still has top-notch acceleration allowing it to reach a top speed of 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h very quickly. The handling is also sharp and can take corners with ease.

It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine that rests in the car's trunk. The massive seven-speed transmission box and rear-wheel drive layout make it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Players can also use it in various missions to escape from the police.

4) Customizations

Supercars in GTA Online are known for their extensive customizations, and the Lampadati Tigon also follows suit. Rockstar Games offers a wide range of modifications allowing players to customize the car according to their preferences. Players can drive to any Los Santos Customs garage to check the options.

The game offers seven front bumpers, six rear bumpers, six exhausts, 11 liveries, 12 spoilers, and many other options to alter the vehicle’s looks. These customizations not only change the vehicle’s appearance but also improve its power and performance.

5) Race compatibility

The Lampadati Tigon is a race car in GTA Online. Its top-notch performance and versatility made it popular among the player base. Many race enthusiasts frequently use the car to compete in race missions in the multiplayer game.

With a top speed of 125.75 mph or 202.37 km/h, the car can finish a lap in 1:00.027 minutes, faster than many other cars in the game. The aerodynamic design and low stance keep the car steady on most surfaces. Skilled players can also use the car to drift through tight corners.

