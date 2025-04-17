5 reasons to buy Pegassi Ignus in GTA 5 Online

The Pegassi Ignus is one of the most popular cars in GTA 5 Online. Even though the newly launched cars have significantly overshadowed the Ignus, it can still be considered a prominent racing vehicle. Rockstar Games released the car in December 2021 as part of The Contract DLC, and it is still available for purchase.

This article lists five reasons why you should buy the Pegassi Ignus in GTA 5 Online in 2025.

Note: Aects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 solid reasons why you should own the Pegassi Ignus in GTA 5 Online

1) Impressive performance output

The Ignus can still beat many new-age cars in GTA 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Ignus is a supercar in GTA Online, and it certainly defends in classification. Even though Rockstar Games does not offer HSW Performance Upgrades or Benny’s customizations, the Ignus can easily beat many new and old cars.

While the car’s base top speed is 99.57 mph or 160.25 km/h, you can increase it to 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h after customizing in any regular garage. Moreover, the Igus has a fast acceleration speed that helps it to reach the top speed quickly.

2) has great customization options

The Pegassi Ignus has great customization options that make it on par with modern vehicles. Apart from the regular modifications, Rockstar offers the following options:

25 bumpers

6 exhausts

19 hoods

11 liveries

11 louvers

13 skirts

16 spoilers

The performance output and the customization options make the Ignus one of the best value-for-money things in GTA 5 Online.

3) The car is currently on discount

Expand Tweet

As part of the 4/20 weekly update, Rockstar is offering a 30% discount on the Pegassi Ignus. Typically, it is an expensive vehicle that costs $2,765,000. However, you can now get it at a lower price of around $2 million.

It is a limited-period offer that will only last till April 23, 2025. Nonetheless, the Ignus, with the discounted price, is one of the best investments in GTA 5 Online.

4) Can flip a select few vehicles

The sturdy build of the Ignus can be used to have fun in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Ignus is a low-stance car with a down-facing hood. Because of this, the front part of the vehicle can be used as a ramp and flip a select few vehicles. Even though the function is not as prominent as the BF Ramp Buggy, you can flip or get below the following vehicles:

Vapid Sandking XL

Vapid Sandking SWB

Karin BeeJay XL

Bravado Duneloader, etc.

Do note that all of these are high-stance vehicles, and you must hit them at the right spot at high speed for the trick to work.

5) One of the fastest Pegassi vehicles in the game

The Pegassi cars in GTA 5 Online are very popular due to their performance and resemblance to real-life Lamborghini models. The Lamborghini Sián FKP 37-inspired Pegassi Ignus is also one of the best choices for you. It is the sixth-fastest Pegassi car in the game.

Moreover, it also has a track record of completing a lap within 0:58.742 minutes. Therefore, all race enthusiasts must own the Pegassi Ignus in 2025.

