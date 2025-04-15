5 best investments in GTA Online, ranked (April 2025)

As of April 2025, Rockstar Games allows you to buy a plethora of things in GTA Online. However, most of them are highly priced and sometimes may not be worth the value. It is always wise to invest only in the most important and value-worthy things in the game after you learn about them thoroughly.

This article lists and ranks five of the best investments in GTA Online that you should make as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. The entries are ranked according to their base prices.

Ranking the 5 best investments that GTA Online players can make in April 2025

5) Minigun

The Minigun will help you in various difficult situations in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Coil Minigun is one of the best guns in GTA Online in April 2025. It is a heavy weapon that can deal rapid and high damage. You can buy it from any Ammu-Nation store for a fixed price of $47,000. While Rockstar Games allows you to customize it, they are only cosmetic changes (Tint).

The Minigun can destroy most of the in-game objects within a few seconds. It has a huge ammo capacity and can fire nonstop. However, the only bummer is that you must farm RP in GTA Online and reach level 120 to unlock it.

4) Acid Lab Equipment upgrades

The Acid Lab Equipment is one of the best investments you can make in the game. Installing this will increase your Acid Lab’s product value in the market and also make the production process efficient.

You can install it inside The Freakshop garage for a fixed price of $250,000. However, you must first complete 10 Foologan Jobs from Dax to unlock the upgrade.

3) McKenzie Field Hangar

The McKenzie Field Hangar is the newest purchasable property in the game, and it is worth every penny. Unlike most other businesses, the McKenzie Field Hangar has a fixed price of $1,475,000, with all features included.

The property unlocks the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions and Arms Trafficking side hustles. If you want to maximize your profits in GTA Online, then you should invest in the McKenzie Field Hangar. It also gives you a personal quarter that you can use as a spawn location to maintain your operations in Blaine County.

2) Agency business

The Agency business has many secret features in GTA Online that only the owners know. It is one of the must-have properties in the game that unlocks the following:

Dr. Dre VIP Contract mission

Security Contracts

Imani Tech upgrades

A 20-car garage

Personal weapon store and upgrade area

Personal quarters

Payphone Hits missions

New Franklin and Lamar missions

While there are four Agency locations in the game, the cheapest one starts at $2,010,000. You will have to add additional upgrades to unlock some of the aforementioned features.

1) Eclipse Blvd Garage

The Eclipse Blvd Garage is a permanent property in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Eclipse Blvd Garage is a storage unit for 50 vehicles under one roof. Once you buy it for a starting price of $2,740,000, the property becomes permanently accessible. You can also use it as a spawn location in GTA Online.

One may argue that The Vinewood Club Garage has more storage space. While this is true, you must also pay for the GTA+ monthly subscription to access it.

