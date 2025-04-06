5 things Rockstar secretly added to GTA Online without telling you

The GTA Online gameplay is full of surprises, which players love to explore. While Rockstar Games typically announces and promotes the major features, several others became a part of the game without much publicity. However, they are an integral part of the game and can improve your experience in general.

On that note, this article lists five such things in GTA Online that Rockstar Games has added with little to no announcements.

5 notable things Rockstar Games silently added to GTA Online

1) Re-added a select few removed vehicles

Rockstar secretly made some previously removed vehicles available for purchase (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games faced severe backlash for removing nearly 200 vehicles, including some of the fastest cars in GTA Online, during the San Andreas Mercenaries update, it re-added 26 of them with the most recent Agents of Sabotage DLC.

While the developer made prior announcements before the vehicles' removal, it only added an in-game text message to let players know about their return. It was easy to miss as the game sends similar text messages to players randomly every few minutes.

2) Easter eggs in the Garment Factory business

While Rockstar Games left no stone unturned in promoting the new features of the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory business, it did not tell players about a nostalgic Easter egg hidden in the garage. You can find a box containing a few props similar to various Jewel Store Heist equipment used by the story mode characters.

If you have played the Smart Approach for The Jewel Store Job, you can spot the gun, gas mask, and the overalls in the box.

3) Reduced the Dispatch Work cooldown period

While the Dispatch Work jobs are a great way to maximize profits in GTA Online in 2025, you must wait for some time after completing one mission. Earlier, the cooldown period was five real-life minutes. However, Rockstar Games recently changed it, and now you can play these missions after a one-minute cooldown period.

While Rockstar Games mentioned the reduction of the cooldown period in its official Newswire, it did not mention the exact time, and the player base had to figure it out from various external sources.

4) Eberhard Munitions Airstrip

The Eberhard Munitions Airstrip is currently underutilized (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Eberhard Munitions Airstrip on Tongva Hills was added to the game as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC. It is a small airstrip that players discovered only after playing the Setup: Mogul mission from the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

While you can use the airstrip to take off and land planes, as of now, it cannot be used as a spawn location for an aircraft in the game.

5) Services from Merryweather

Even though Merryweather has been a formidable enemy since the events of GTA 5, Rockstar made them somewhat endurable in GTA Online. You can call them in the multiplayer mode and ask for various services, such as Ammo Drop, Backup Helicopter, Call Mercenaries, Airstrike, and more.

These are some of the hidden features in the game that most players tend to overlook.

