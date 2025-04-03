5 reasons why GTA 5 is hated by some fans

Even though GTA 5 is one of the most popular titles in the series, many fans criticize it. Rockstar Games made several changes to the game as well as made new additions to the series through it. While most features were welcomed by fans, some failed to appeal to them. However, the story mode's gameplay is still the same as it was released in 2013.

We lists five reasons some fans hate the GTA 5 gameplay.

5 reasons why GTA 5 failed to appeal to some fans

1) Multiple ports with negligible differences

Rockstar Games has re-released the current title many times, and it's one of the main reasons some players despise the title so much. It was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and later got ported to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Notebly, there are two PC versions of the game, with the GTA 5 Enhanced version being the latest one. All its ports only have slight differences.

2) In-game physics are mediocre at best

GTA 5 took a departure from its predecessor's realistic physics. The Euphoria Engine was one of the key elements that made GTA 4 ahead of its time. However, the current game’s physics were severely downgraded, disappointing some fans.

Most of the in-game physics are pre-recorded and don't feel natural. You can drive a forklift with some items off a cliff, and it will still magically hold everything in place. The driving mechanics are also quite mediocre and feel arcade-like. Rockstar also downgraded the inertia effect and vehicle deformation from its predecessor.

3) Lack of extra content since GTA Online's release

It is well known that Rockstar prioritized Grand Theft Auto Online over GTA 5 after releasing the game. The developer seemingly abandoned the campaign mode and put all its efforts into the online game. This is one of the reasons, despite being re-released multiple times, the story mode has no expansions to date.

On the other hand, the multiplayer mode receives both weekly updates and DLC expansions every six months. We can also assume Rockstar won’t shut down the GTA Online servers anytime soon.

4) The untimely death of Johnny Klebitz

Johnny Klebitz met a horrible fate in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Johnny Klebitz was abruptly killed in GTA 5, and that upset many fans, including Redditor Insidious-653. He was one of the most beloved Grand Theft Auto characters who debuted in GTA 4. Johnny’s legacy was short-lived, and he was killed by the hands (rather, foot) of Trevor Philips.

Johnny Klebitz was a strong character who led The Lost Motorcycle Club during the events of The Lost and Damned. His death was shocking and uncalled for.

5) A forgettable roster of villains

Grand Theft Auto 5’s villains are not popular like others (Image via Rockstar Games)

As outlined by Redditor Gusthuroses, GTA 5’s villains have become some of the most forgettable characters in the series. The game has four antagonists — Steve Haines, Devin Weston, Harold "Stretch" Joseph, and Wei Cheng — and none of them can be seen in any discussions outside the game.

It won't be wrong to say that Tenpenny, Sonny Forelli, Lance Vance, Big Smoke, etc. are more popular than the villains in the current title.

