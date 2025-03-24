5 reasons why GTA 5 Enhanced is still outdated

GTA 5 Enhanced on PC has been out for around three weeks and fans are enjoying the gameplay. While it came with a fresh new coat of graphical paint, there are still various things that could have been updated. As a result, the gameplay continues to feel outdated at various moments.

This article lists five reasons why the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC feels out of date.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things that make the GTA 5 Enhanced version feel outdated

1) Outdated graphics

The core graphical properties of Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is still the same (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar added a few visual overhauls in the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC, the graphics are still the same at the core. Trees, animals, soil, NPCs, and various other things still have the same look from years ago.

They are just repainted with new lighting modes, thanks to RTGI and other high-end graphical features. If your PC does not support these new features, the experience will mostly be the same as the GTA 5 Legacy version.

2) Outdated NPCs

The common NPCs in the game are still the same as those from the 2015 version. The reactions of cops and roadside NPCs are the same. The NPC drivers are still as notorious as before, showing no improvements in their movements whatsoever.

The Steam Deck version of GTA 5 Enhanced also has the same properties. The dialog of the NPCs, repeated models, and their interactions make the game feel outdated at various moments.

3) Outdated animations

Rockstar Games did not even try to improve the animations in the GTA 5 Enhanced version. As a result, every movement you do in the game is the same as before. While the animations were top-notch for a game released during the 2010s, they have become outdated per modern standards.

Actions, such as melee fighting, drinking juice, acquiring weapons, etc., look old-school for such a massive game. The developer should have added a few new animations in story mode similar to how it does for the multiplayer version.

4) No new gameplay additions

While it is no surprise, Rockstar Games did not add new single-player content in the new version of Grand Theft Auto 5 this time as well. The game is simply a PC port of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions that was released in March 2022.

Players have already played the story mode countless times and the plot is well known within the community. The developer should have added at least one single-player DLC to make the upgrade worthwhile.

5) A lot of loading screens

You will still have to watch black screens a lot (Image via Rockstar Games)

This particular problem is mostly prevalent in GTA Online, where you have to watch loading screens for various basic tasks such as entering and exiting buildings, starting missions, interacting with NPCs, etc.

Loading screens break the seamlessness of the gameplay. One may argue that load times are only a few seconds. However, it adds up to a considerable amount of waiting time in the long run.

