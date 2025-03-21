5 worst things in GTA Online this week (March 21-26, 2025)

The new weekly update in GTA Online has introduced several new offers and benefits, and players can enjoy them till March 26, 2025. While most of the new changes are lucrative, some aren't worth it. Making money in the multiplayer game is considerably tough. So, players should be cautious before spending it.

This article lists five of the worst things you should avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things to avoid in GTA Online this week (March 21-26, 2025)

1) Mammoth Streamer216

The Mammoth Streamer216 does not offer any notable benefits in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Mammoth Streamer216 is a basic plane in the multiplayer game that does not have any unique characteristics to make it stand out from the others. This four-seater plane has dual front-facing machine guns and a bomb bay.

However, these features are pretty common across various other in-game aircraft. It's also a costly vehicle that's slower than many older planes. So, avoid buying it after the recent GTA Online weekly update.

2) Benefactor SM722

The Benefactor SM722 is all about its uncommon looks and customizations. However, if you're looking for a feature-packed vehicle, avoid this car for the time being. Except for the aesthetic, the vehicle doesn't have other necessary features, such as Imani Tech of HSW upgrades.

It doesn't even have a roof and windshield to protect you from enemy bullets. The Benefactor SM722's top speed is 123.75 mph (199.16 km/h), which is slower than many other Sports cars in the game.

Also read: How to claim $3 million in the GTA Online weekly update

3) Grotti Furia

The Grotti Furia can also be considered a basic vehicle at this point in the game and not worth buying. Rockstar Games is currently offering a 30% discount on the $2,740,000 price tag. However, you can get it for free by completing Tier 4 of The Diamond Casino Heist from the Career Progress Challenges.

Spending money on a vehicle available for free isn't worth it. Instead, consider getting the Grotti GT500, as it was one of the removed vehicles in GTA Online.

4) The Prize Ride

Rockstar Games listed the Enus Windsor Drop as this week’s Prize Ride vehicle inside the Los Santos Car Meet. Even though the winning condition is considerably easy, it isn't worth the effort. This old car has no special features and a slow top speed (118.25 mph or 190.30 km/h).

So, avoid this car and instead focus on getting the podium vehicle in GTA Online this week. The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a far better vehicle and it also has Imani Tech and HSW Upgrades.

5) Dinka Verus

There are better options than the Verus in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are looking for a good off-road vehicle to spend money on in GTA Online this week, avoid the Dinka Verus and consider other vehicles such as the Nagasaki Street Blazer and Vapid Sandking XL.

These vehicles are cheaper than the Verus and go faster. Moreover, the Sandking XL can carry up to four players.

