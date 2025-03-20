5 reasons to be worried about GTA Online's future post GTA 6's release

While GTA Online has been one of the most successful multiplayer games for over a decade, its inevitable end is approaching gradually. Even though Rockstar Games has yet to announce the game’s closure, we can assume its popularity may go downhill after the release of GTA 6. The game may also see drastic changes after the release of the next title.

We list five reasons one should be worried about the future of GTA Online after the release of GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons to be worried about GTA Online’s future after the release of GTA 6

1) GTA 6 Online will become the priority

The player base will most certainly jump to the new multiplayer version (Image via Rockstar Games)

A multiplayer mode is certainly one of the things we wish to see return in GTA 6. There is also a high chance it will become a priority for both the player base and Rockstar Games over GTA Online.

Consequently, the current multiplayer game may become gradually abandoned. This has happened in the past with Grand Theft Auto 4 after Grand Theft Auto 5’s release.

2) Servers may get shut down

While Rockstar Games currently operates GTA Online’s servers on multiple platforms, it is certain to shut them down after some point in the future. The developer already discontinued online services for the multiplayer game on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Therefore, we can expect other servers to go offline in the future after the release of GTA 6. While this may not happen immediately after the release, we cannot expect the game to run forever.

3) Rockstar may discontinue DLC updates

DLCs are among the biggest updates Rockstar Games releases in Grand Theft Auto Online every six months or so. The player base looks forward to them as they introduce various new things. However, we may stop getting such bigger updates after the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

While we do expect new DLCs in GTA Online in the future, Rockstar may prioritize the new title and its content updates.

4) No new heists or businesses

It’s been already over four years since we got the last major heist mission, The Cayo Perico Heist. After that, Rockstar Games has only released mid-size robbery missions and businesses. However, we may stop getting them after GTA 6’s release.

Developing such major gameplay takes time and effort. Rockstar Games has already scaled down the new additions in GTA Online significantly. Hence, we can assume that new heists, businesses, and new missions will also become a thing of the past one day.

5) No new gameplay elements

Grand Theft Auto Online may continue to run with the same gameplay elements after some point (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games adds new gameplay features, vehicles, clothes, and various other things with DLC and other updates. However, at some point after the release of GTA 6, we may not get any new things in GTA Online.

The game may become similar to Grand Theft Auto 4 Online on PlayStation and Xbox, where players can only access the old gameplay features added during its prime time.

