GTA 5 Enhanced is the latest release in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Rockstar Games dropped it on March 4, 2025; however, this isn't a new installment, but a new version of the developer's 2013 release on PC instead. It boasts some new additions, both on the technical and gameplay features fronts. These do make it seem fairly interesting, even after over a decade of Grand Theft Auto 5's existence.

Ad

Some may still be wondering "Is GTA 5 Enhanced worth it?", and in short, the answer is yes. For those wanting to learn more, here's a closer look at what makes Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC worth it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Is GTA 5 Enhanced worth it: Here's what makes the new PC version impressive

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Among the major new additions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced are Ray Tracing features like Ray Traced Global Illumination, Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion, Ray Traced Shadows, and Ray Traced Reflections. They help in simulating lights, shadows, and reflections in a realistic manner; these do make a visible difference.

Check out: How to turn on Ray Tracing in GTA 5 Enhanced (PC)

There is support for AMD FSR1, FSR3, and even Nvidia DLSS that should aid with performance and image quality, SSD and DirectStorage can help with faster loading times, and enhanced audio that seems to round up the overall experience quite well.

Ad

So, in terms of general gameplay, there is an upliftment from that of GTA 5 Legacy, that is Grand Theft Auto 5's original PC port.

Additionally, there are some exclusive features in GTA 5 Enhanced PC for GTA Online, its multiplayer. For example, there are five new cars (that were previously only available in the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S versions):

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Karin S95

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Pfister Astron Custom

Ad

Karin S95 (Image via Rockstar Games)

HSW Performance upgrades are also available in this version of the multiplayer, significantly improving a compatible vehicle's performance.

Ad

Then there are new challenges via HSW Races, HSW Time Trials, the Wildlife Photography Challenge that make players seek out animals in the open-world, as well as GTA Online Career Progress Challenges.

Beginners get to take advantage of the Career Builder feature, which greatly helps in getting started with the multiplayer. The GTA+ subscription service is also available through this version on PC.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Is GTA 5 Enhanced worth it: Final verdict

All of the things mentioned above improve the overall experience and make the title a bit more enjoyable, especially as we wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. The graphical enhancements make the visuals a bit more up-to-date, and GTA Online should feel refreshed to an extent with all the new features.

It is worth noting that if you owned Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy before Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced released, you can get the latest version for free.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback