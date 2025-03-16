5 reasons not to play GTA 5 Enhanced

The GTA 5 Enhanced version for PC has been out for nearly two weeks now, and many have already experienced it, especially since Rockstar Games offered it as a free upgrade to those eligible. While there are numerous reasons to try out the new version, you should consider a handful of factors before migrating.

This article lists five solid reasons why you should not play the GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 factors that make GTA 5 Enhanced not worth playing

1) It may not run smoothly on your PC

The new version has high system requirements (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest issues with the GTA 5 PC Enhanced version is its high system requirements. If you do not own a beefy desktop or a new-age laptop, you will have a hard time playing the game. Trying to run the game even on mid-range PCs may cause it to stutter and eventually freeze.

Therefore, if you do not meet the system requirements for GTA 5 Enhanced on PC, it is better to stay away and continue enjoying the Legacy version.

2) It offers the same game

If you are new to the GTA series or returning after years, do note that the GTA 5 Enhanced PC version is the same game that Rockstar released for the platform in April 2015. It includes the same three protagonists, 74 story missions, 66 side missions, and other activities.

The multiplayer version is slightly different, with a few new additions here and there. Also, Rockstar keeps adding new content with routine DLC updates. Otherwise, both the Enhanced version and Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy version offer the same experience.

3) Mods are not supported at present

The new version of the game still does not support most (if not all) of the PC mods. In fact, developers are still working on enabling mod support, as evident from a recent report by Script Hook V for GTA 5 Enhanced, one of the biggest mod developers in the community.

Therefore, if you are a big fan of PC mods, it is best to wait and not play the Enhanced version as of now. Fortunately, all of the mods are still supported on the Grand Theft Auto 5 PC Legacy version.

4) May create some issues in multiplayer

If you play GTA Online with friends, then you should be extra careful while migrating to the Enhanced version. To play with your friend(s), all players must be on the same game version. Rockstar Games does not even allow crossplay between the two different versions.

Therefore, if you or your friend(s) cannot migrate to the new version, everyone should stick to the Legacy edition in order to play together. Otherwise, you will have to play alone or with other randoms.

5) RP servers are still not supported

FiveM is still not supported on the Enhanced version (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games continues to work on the FiveM support for GTA 5 Enhanced version. In the meantime, the developer has asked the RP community to stay on the Legacy version if they want to access the RP servers.

The studio has yet to announce a release date for the Enhanced version for RP servers. Therefore, if you are a regular RP player, you should not migrate your game.

