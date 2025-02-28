FiveM support will be extended for the new GTA 5 Enhanced version, claims Rockstar Games

While regular PC players are excited for the GTA 5 Enhanced version, Rockstar Games announced that Cfx.re/FiveM users would also get the support. The gaming studio released an official Newswire on February 20, 2025, and stated the following regarding the roleplaying gameplay:

“Support for the previous version of GTAV will continue, allowing anyone whose hardware does not currently meet the minimum requirements of the new upgrade to keep playing. This also ensures that support for FiveM will continue uninterrupted while we work to extend support for it on the upgraded version.”

While this is exciting news, players should note that the GTA 5 new version support for FiveM will not be available on March 4, 2025. More details are mentioned below.

FiveM fans will have to wait longer for the GTA 5 Enhanced version support

On February 20, 2025, Cfx.re/FiveM shared a separate post regarding the GTA 5 Enhanced version and stated the following:

“FiveM servers will soon support this upgrade – until then, server owners should maintain servers on the existing versions of GTAV. While we don’t have an exact release date to share today, we will keep you updated with more information here as development progresses.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 players on PC should note the following things from these announcements:

The new version will not be readily available for FiveM servers.

Rockstar Games has yet to decide on a final release date for FiveM’s Enhanced version release.

All FiveM servers will run on the Legacy version.

If you upgrade your game to the latest version, you will not be able to play on FiveM servers for the time being.

Therefore, if you primarily play on FiveM, it is best not to install the GTA 5 Enhanced update immediately and wait until Rockstar Games officially extends the support. While you will miss the native support for advanced graphical and technical features in Grand Theft Auto 5, most FiveM servers offer similar gameplay experiences by default via mods.

Rockstar Games is offering to pre-load the GTA 5 Online Enhanced version for free. Therefore, we can also expect the same for FiveM when it is released.

