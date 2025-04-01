7 best GTA Online radio songs in 2025

  • home icon
By Mridul Dutta
Modified Apr 01, 2025 10:05 GMT
best GTA Online radio songs
The best GTA Online radio songs to listen to in 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games offers 24 radio stations in GTA Online, and there are around 400 songs playing across various channels. The game allows you to listen to them while in a vehicle or a building. While you cannot control the song queue, the player base loves to listen to the radio songs as they are presented like real-life broadcasts.

This article lists seven of the best GTA Online radio songs that you should listen to in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

7 popular GTA Online radio songs to listen to in 2025

1) Welcome to Los Santos

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
  • Radio station: The Lab
  • Singer(s): MC Eiht & Freddie Gibbs feat. Kokane

Welcome to Los Santos is arguably the most popular GTA Online radio song, as it feels like an unofficial theme of the title. It has been in the game since 2015 and has become synonymous with the gameplay. One lesser-known fact about GTA Online is that Welcome to Los Santos was sung by the voice artist of Ryder (MC Eiht).

2) The Next Episode

youtube-cover
  • Radio station: West Coast Classics
  • Singer(s): Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt & Nate Dogg

If you are feeling like a thug life gangster, then The Next Episode is one of the best songs to enjoy in the moment. Steal a car in GTA Online (preferably a lowrider), tune into the West Coast Classics radio station, and wait for the song to play.

3) Low Life

youtube-cover
  • Radio station: Radio Los Santos
  • Singer(s): Future feat. The Weeknd

If you want to cruise around the city with some soothing hip-hop music, then tune into Radio Los Santos and wait for Low Life to pop up. After that, drive the car at a decent speed to enjoy the music to the fullest.

4) Danger Zone

The Danger Zone song is best for dogfight scenarios (Image via Rockstar Games)
The Danger Zone song is best for dogfight scenarios (Image via Rockstar Games)
  • Radio station: Los Santos Rock Radio
  • Singer(s): Kenny Loggins
Listening to Danger Zone while flying aircraft in GTA Online is one of the best experiences you can have. The Los Santos Rock Radio has some of the best rock and roll music, and Danger Zone is the best option to listen to at high altitudes.

5) Lady (Hear Me Tonight)

The song has been a part of many recent GTA 5 memes (Image via Rockstar Games)
The song has been a part of many recent GTA 5 memes (Image via Rockstar Games)
  • Radio station: Non-Stop-Pop FM
  • Singer(s): Modjo
This one is one of the oldest songs in GTA Online, and you can enjoy it with the awesome commentary of RJ Cara. If you are in a jolly mood, it will boost the vibes even more. The song is best for listening to while driving within the city.

Also read: GTA 6 release date

6) Moves Like Jagger

Make your high-speed exploration fun with this song (Image via Rockstar Games)
Make your high-speed exploration fun with this song (Image via Rockstar Games)
  • Radio station: Non-Stop-Pop FM
  • Singer(s): Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera
When you are on the freeway cruising at high speeds, tune into Non-Stop-Pop FM and wait for Moves Like Jagger to come up. It is one of the best songs for high-speed driving, especially in remote areas.

7) Snap And Roll

Snap And Roll is one of the best nostalgia songs in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)
Snap And Roll is one of the best nostalgia songs in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)
  • Radio station: MOTOMAMI Los Santos
  • Singer(s): Soulja Boy Tell’em
If you are a fan of late 2000s music, then you should listen to Snap And Roll at MOTOMAMI Los Santos radio in GTA Online. The song will surely make you groove to its catchy beats. You should drive around Grove Street when the song is being played on the radio.

