5 absolute worst things in GTA Online (March 28-April 2)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought a bunch of new content that you can enjoy until April 2, 2025. While Rockstar Games continues to give away extra rewards for playing the Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions, there are also discounts and boosts on other jobs and vehicles. However, not every boosted offer is worth going for.

Ad

This article lists five of the worst things in GTA Online after the latest weekly update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 worst things in GTA Online that you should stay away from (March 28-April 2)

1) Dinka Postlude

The Dinka Postlude fails to compete with other vehicles (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While there are 44 JDM cars in GTA Online, the Dinka Postlude is one of the weakest in the category. This vehicle has a very low top speed and can reach only 103.00 mph or 165.76 km/h when fully upgraded.

Ad

Trending

The Dinka Postlude is the fourth-slowest JDM car in the multiplayer game. Therefore, even though it is on a 30% discount this week, it is not worth getting.

2) Rooster McCraw Sourcing Boost

Ad

Rockstar Games has boosted Rooster McCraw’s crate search process for the GTA Online Air Freight Cargo business. He now gathers two crates in half the time. While the offer sounds great on paper, he is not worth depending on in a practical sense.

The Air Freight Cargo business offers additional bonuses if you sell a specific type of product in bulk. However, Rooster sources crates at random, hindering the bulking process. Therefore, it is best to source manually if you want to get the maximum profits from the business.

Ad

3) Dinka Jester RR Widebody

Ad

The Dinka Jester RR Widebody is one of the newest cars in GTA Online, and players had high hopes for it before its release. However, the vehicle is just a widebody version of the old Dinka Jester RR and lacks customizations (except for the basics).

The Dinka Jester RR Widebody is currently showcased in the Luxury Autos showroom. However, the car is slower than the old model and also costs more. In its stead, you should get the Lampadati Corsita, which is the Podium vehicle this week.

Ad

4) Stun Gun

Ad

Getting the Stun Gun would be a waste of money in GTA Online. It is one of the best weapons to get in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, but Rockstar Games heavily nerfed it in the multiplayer version. While its damage is already low, it takes 12 seconds to reload.

Moreover, the Stun Gun also costs significantly more in the multiplayer game. Even if the Gun Van is offering a 40% discount for GTA Plus members, it is still one of the worst weapons in the game.

Ad

Also read: How to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

5) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio

You can drive the Rapid GT Cabrio for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the latest GTA Online weekly update brought back the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio to the in-game stores, it is still not worth buying. It is an old car with only a few customization options. Moreover, it lacks special features such as HSW and Imani Tech.

Ad

The main reason why you should not buy the Rapid GT Cabrio is that you can acquire it for free from Richman, Alta, Rockford Hills, and Vinewood localities.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback