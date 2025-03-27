How to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

Every week, GTA Online provides players with the opportunity to earn double bonuses, and this time, one of the ways is to play Air Force Zero. It is a PvP versus mode where three to eight players take control of certain aircraft and go against each other to complete an objective. Until April 2, 2025, the mode offers all its participants 2x cash and RP rewards, making it a must-play this week.

This guide explains how to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online.

A step-by-step guide to starting Air Force Zero to earn 2x GTA Online bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

The newly released GTA Online weekly update involves flying aircraft, and playing Air Force Zero is one such way. With the double bonuses in effect, it’s important to understand how one can access the PvP mode.

Follow these steps to access it quickly:

Open the Options/Pause Menu. Go to the Online tab. Select the Jobs option. Go to the Play Jobs option. Open the Rockstar Created menu. Scroll and select Versus. Choose any of the available missions.

How many Air Force Zero missions are there in GTA Online?

There are five different such missions as of 2025, all set in locations different from each other:

I - LSIA to Paleto Bay

II - Mount Chiliad

III - Terminal

IV - LSIA

V - Grand Senora Desert

Note that not all missions are available for some players based on their Ranks. A minimum of Rank 19 is necessary to be able to play the first three, while the latter two require Rank 24.

Everything else to know about Air Force Zero in GTA Online

In this versus mode, players are divided into three teams, each with a different objective to complete:

1) Team Pilot

Get in the Air Force Zero

Go to the destination

2) Team Attackers

Get in a P-996 LAZER

Destroy the Air Force Zero

3) Team Defenders

Get in a P-996 LAZER

Destroy Air Force Zero

The attackers must stop Team Pilot from reaching its destination while the defenders need to defend it.

