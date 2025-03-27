How to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

Every week, GTA Online provides players with the opportunity to earn double bonuses, and this time, one of the ways is to play Air Force Zero. It is a PvP versus mode where three to eight players take control of certain aircraft and go against each other to complete an objective. Until April 2, 2025, the mode offers all its participants 2x cash and RP rewards, making it a must-play this week.
This guide explains how to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online.
A step-by-step guide to starting Air Force Zero to earn 2x GTA Online bonuses (March 27 to April 2)
The newly released GTA Online weekly update involves flying aircraft, and playing Air Force Zero is one such way. With the double bonuses in effect, it’s important to understand how one can access the PvP mode.
Follow these steps to access it quickly:
- Open the Options/Pause Menu.
- Go to the Online tab.
- Select the Jobs option.
- Go to the Play Jobs option.
- Open the Rockstar Created menu.
- Scroll and select Versus.
- Choose any of the available missions.
Also check: What makes Buckingham Pyro special, and is it worth buying in 2025?
How many Air Force Zero missions are there in GTA Online?
There are five different such missions as of 2025, all set in locations different from each other:
- I - LSIA to Paleto Bay
- II - Mount Chiliad
- III - Terminal
- IV - LSIA
- V - Grand Senora Desert
Note that not all missions are available for some players based on their Ranks. A minimum of Rank 19 is necessary to be able to play the first three, while the latter two require Rank 24.
Also check: How to get free Lampadati Corsita this week
Everything else to know about Air Force Zero in GTA Online
In this versus mode, players are divided into three teams, each with a different objective to complete:
1) Team Pilot
- Get in the Air Force Zero
- Go to the destination
2) Team Attackers
- Get in a P-996 LAZER
- Destroy the Air Force Zero
3) Team Defenders
- Get in a P-996 LAZER
- Destroy Air Force Zero
The attackers must stop Team Pilot from reaching its destination while the defenders need to defend it.
Also check: Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to check out:
- Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission
- The Titan Job
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Air Freight Cargo GTA
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Rockstar Games is giving $3,000,000, but only to some players
- Rockstar apparently added a Grand Theft Auto 4 feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced
- 5 new additions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Online worth checking out
- 3 reasons why Game Informer's revival and Grand Theft Auto 6 could be linked
- 5 best weaponized vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online
- Why the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 could be released anytime now
- Podium Vehicle & Prize Ride
- Best guns in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online