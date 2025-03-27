  • home icon
How to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 27, 2025 18:18 GMT
A brief guide on how to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)
This guide explains how to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online for 2x money bonuses (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every week, GTA Online provides players with the opportunity to earn double bonuses, and this time, one of the ways is to play Air Force Zero. It is a PvP versus mode where three to eight players take control of certain aircraft and go against each other to complete an objective. Until April 2, 2025, the mode offers all its participants 2x cash and RP rewards, making it a must-play this week.

This guide explains how to play Air Force Zero in GTA Online.

A step-by-step guide to starting Air Force Zero to earn 2x GTA Online bonuses (March 27 to April 2)

youtube-cover
The newly released GTA Online weekly update involves flying aircraft, and playing Air Force Zero is one such way. With the double bonuses in effect, it’s important to understand how one can access the PvP mode.

Follow these steps to access it quickly:

  1. Open the Options/Pause Menu.
  2. Go to the Online tab.
  3. Select the Jobs option.
  4. Go to the Play Jobs option.
  5. Open the Rockstar Created menu.
  6. Scroll and select Versus.
  7. Choose any of the available missions.
How many Air Force Zero missions are there in GTA Online?

youtube-cover
There are five different such missions as of 2025, all set in locations different from each other:

  • I - LSIA to Paleto Bay
  • II - Mount Chiliad
  • III - Terminal
  • IV - LSIA
  • V - Grand Senora Desert

Note that not all missions are available for some players based on their Ranks. A minimum of Rank 19 is necessary to be able to play the first three, while the latter two require Rank 24.

Everything else to know about Air Force Zero in GTA Online

youtube-cover
In this versus mode, players are divided into three teams, each with a different objective to complete:

1) Team Pilot

  • Get in the Air Force Zero
  • Go to the destination

2) Team Attackers

  • Get in a P-996 LAZER
  • Destroy the Air Force Zero

3) Team Defenders

  • Get in a P-996 LAZER
  • Destroy Air Force Zero

The attackers must stop Team Pilot from reaching its destination while the defenders need to defend it.

