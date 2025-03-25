5 new additions in GTA 5 Enhanced Online worth checking out

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA 5 Enhanced Online, giving PC players a gameplay experience similar to what’s available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The major attraction is the new graphics settings that make the game look miles better than the original version. However, the developers also added other new features previously unavailable for PC players.

Let’s quickly look at five new additions to GTA 5 Enhanced Online that gamers should check out.

GTA 5 Enhanced Online: 5 new additions include HSW upgrades, cars, and more

1) Hao’s Special Works

A look at Hao’s Special Works upgraded vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best additions made to the GTA 5 Enhanced Online is Hao’s Special Works, commonly known as HSW. It is a vehicle tuning and customization shop that replaced the standard auto shop at LS Car Meet. Like in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, it allows players to substantially upgrade the performance of select vehicles.

Simply put, a vehicle that usually possesses a top speed of 138 mph can go up to a staggering 172.5 mph with the help of HSW Performance Upgrades. This makes it one of the most important features that shouldn’t be missed. Moreover, here are other HSW modifications available at the shop:

HSW Liveries

HSW Spoiler Options

HSW Forged Carbon Body Parts

2) New car – Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The new GTA 5 Enhanced Online has five brand new cars that were previously unavailable for PC players — Karin S95, Pfister Astron Custom, Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, and Pegassi Weaponized Ignus. While all of them are worth checking out, the Weaponized Ignus is the one that shouldn’t be missed.

As the name suggests, it is a two-seater weaponized version of the standard Ignus. Laced with a three-barreled minigun turret on the roof, it is pretty deadly in the right hands. Moreover, its HSW top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h) makes it one of the best vehicles for completing most of the in-game missions and heists in the game.

It is available at Warstock Cache & Carry website for a price of $4,500,000.

3) HSW-compatible rides

If all vehicles get HSW upgrades, that will probably break the gameplay. That’s why Rockstar has only made a handful of vehicles compatible with it, known as HSW vehicles. Here’s a complete list of HSW cars and vehicles, including the aforementioned new ones:

4) Career Progress

Another feature added to the GTA 5 Enhanced Online edition is Career Progress. It is a progression tracking system previously available only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. It helps keep track of what in-game missions or activities one has completed in their playthrough.

Furthermore, it has a reward system. Completing certain challenges related to missions, heists, or other things rewards in-game items, including cars. This helps encourage gamers to play certain activities or missions that they otherwise might not. The newly released Oscar Guzman Flies Again update also added a new set of challenges for players to complete and earn rewards from.

5) Compatibility with GTA+

A promotional picture of the Plus membership (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, the new GTA 5 Enhanced Online is fully compatible with the GTA+ membership. It is a monthly subscription that gives players exclusive bonuses and rewards. This includes a free ride, payout boost, discounts, and access to The Vinewood Car Club. The latter is a premium service warehouse where players not only can buy select certain vehicles at a discount but also use them freely in free roam mode.

Moreover, it also gives access to a garage where subscribers can store their vehicles at no extra cost. All of the perks make the membership a must-have in 2025.

PC gamers can expect Rockstar Games to add more missions, vehicles, and other activities in the GTA 5 Enhanced Online.

