Is GTA 5 Enhanced really enhanced?

GTA 5 Enhanced is the latest chapter in the lengthy saga of Rockstar Games' acclaimed 2013 release. This version is exclusive to PC and came out on March 4, 2025. It was free for all those who owned the original PC port of the title on Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher, and is up for sale on these platforms for others to buy as well.

It bears a few technological improvements, as well as new features, but some may be wondering if it is worth getting or upgrading to. The answer to that question, interestingly, seems to be yes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here's why GTA 5 Enhanced PC is really enhanced

The new Enhanced landing page on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

Firstly, Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced PC users will be graced to a new landing page upon launching the title. It helps in making the user experience a bit more convenient.

Then, as mentioned, the Enhanced PC port has some technical improvements, and the most notable of them are the Ray Tracing features. Ray Traced Global Illumination, Ambient Occlusion, Shadows, and Reflections can all be enabled in the title.

GTA 5 Ray Tracing options in the Enhanced version improve the in-game lighting by simulating it in a more realistic and natural manner.

Support for higher resolutions, framerates, aspect ratios, AMD FSR1, FSR3, as well as Nvidia DLSS helps in providing better image quality and smoother performance as compared to the original PC version, that is now known as Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy.

SSD and DirectStorage can be used on supported devices to provide faster loading times in the latest version. Then there are enhanced audio elements in cinematics, music, and an improved fidelity of speech.

In addition to technical enhancements, there are a couple of new features for the title's multiplayer, GTA Online, such as HSW upgrades. These upgrades can be applied to select vehicles to drastically improve their performance, particularly top speed and acceleration. So, car enthusiasts get to drive even faster cars in it.

Animals roam the Enhanced multiplayer's open-world too, which is not the case in GTA 5 Legacy's multiplayer variant.

Animals in GTA 5 Online Enhanced's open-world (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, GTA 5 Online Enhanced PC has five exclusive cars (all HSW compatible), HSW Races, HSW Time Trials, the Wildlife Photography Challenge, and Career Progress Challenges. These come along with the Career Builder, which helps beginners in getting their feet wet in Los Santos.

Lastly, those interested can subscribe to the GTA+ subscription service in the Enhanced PC version. It was previously limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the title, and provides rotating and fixed in-game benefits, and access to some classic Rockstar Games titles for free.

Is GTA 5 Enhanced really enhanced: Final verdict

While the game is still largely the same, these technological advancements and features do make a difference and improve the overall experience. In fact, the Enhanced version can be considered the one to get if you are yet to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC.

