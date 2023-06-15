5 reasons to buy the Maibatsu MonstroCiti in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

The Maibatsu MonstroCiti is one of the latest additions to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. After its announcement, the car was heavily featured in Rockstar's Newswire posts, the DLC's artwork, and the teaser trailer. Now that it is out, players can get an in-depth look at the vehicle and its features.

The MonstroCiti is one of the best vehicles in the Off-Road cars category and is fairly affordable in the game. Here are five reasons players should buy the Maibatsu MonstroCiti in the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Imani Tech upgrades and four reasons to buy the Maibatsu MonstroCiti in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

1) HSW Performance upgrades

HSW Performance upgrades are exclusive enhancements that improve a vehicle's top speed far beyond the original limit. These are only available for a few cars and bikes, including the newly released Maibatsu MonstroCiti.

On Rockstar Games' official website, the vehicle's top speed is rated 76.03 out of 100. However, when players apply HSW upgrades to it, the score goes beyond 90, also making the MonstroCiti one of the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online.

HSW Performance upgrades for this vehicle cost $1,109,000 and are only available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

2) Imani Tech upgrades

Like HSW Performance upgrades, Imani Tech upgrades apply to a few vehicles, including the Maibatsu MonstroCiti. One of the most popular Imani Tech upgrades is the Missile Lock-On jammer. This prevents the vehicle from being directly targeted by guided missiles.

It can also be fitted with extra Armor Plating to reinforce its resistance. Imani Tech cars in GTA Online can also be rendered into Remote-Controlled vehicles. All of these upgrades can only be installed via the Agency Workshop.

3) Great for off-roading

Off-roading is popular in San Andreas, given the sprawling landmass of Mount Chilliad state wilderness and Blaine County. The latter is one of the areas where some GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow missions take place.

However, not all vehicles are capable of traversing difficult terrain. Fortunately, the Maibatsu MonstroCiti is a perfect fit for that purpose. Its tires have excellent grip, movement is well-balanced, and handles exceptionally well; the ideal combination for driving on bumpy dirt roads of Blaine County and Mount Chilliad.

4) Formidable design

The newly added Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Image via Rockstar Games)

The source of inspiration for Maibatsu MonstroCiti's design is the 1997 Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution (V55W). It has a robust and intimidating build featuring a large front end. There are two sizeable vents on its bonnet and a spare wheel at the rear.

While the MonstroCiti looks impressive, players can improve its design via customization at Los Santos Customs, the Agency Workshop, or Hao's Special Works. Several unique liveries and additional components like Bullbars, exhausts, and hood designs are available for it. It costs $731,330 to customize the Maibatsu MonstroCiti completely.

5) Affordability

The MonstroCiti page on its respective website (Image via YouTube/DigitalCarAddict)

No matter how good a car looks or performs, the major deciding factor regarding whether a car is worth buying is often its price. Rockstar Games has added many new cars in GTA Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update; however, the Maibatsu MonstroCiti is an ideal blend of performance and affordability.

Players must pay $1,485,000 for this vehicle at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. While this might sound like a lot, it is actually rather affordable in the context of GTA Online. Hence, if players have enough funds, they should definitely purchase the Maitbatsu MonstroCiti.

